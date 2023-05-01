Submit Release
Attorney General Hilgers' Statement on EPA Waiver for E15 Summer Sales

Lincoln- Earlier today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it would allow sales of gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol (E15) during this summer’s driving season. The EPA’s decision follows recent correspondence from Attorney General Hilgers to the EPA on this subject. Last month, Attorney General Hilgers and Attorney General Brenna Bird of Iowa sent a notice of intent to sue letter demanding that the EPA take today’s action. In January, Attorney General Hilgers joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general urging the EPA to permit E15 sales throughout the 2023 summer driving season. Both letters argued the EPA violated the Clean Air Act by failing to promulgate regulations requested by the governors of Nebraska and other Midwest states.  

 

“We thank the EPA for allowing summer sales of E15 gasoline, which will help prevent another rise in fuel prices. Today’s news is a victory for both drivers and corn growers in Nebraska.”

