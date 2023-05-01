Valiant Awarded Seat on $995M USAFE-AFAFRICA Advisory and Assistance Services IDIQ Contract

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant announced today that it has been awarded a position on the $995 million multiple-award indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract for advisory and assistance services to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA). The IDIQ award has a five-year base period of performance, along with two option years.



On this contract, Valiant will support the technical and analytical work of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s policy development, decision-making, management, administration, and system operations throughout the European and African continents. Valiant will also deliver industry-leading engineering and technical services, as well as management, operational, and professional services.

“In alignment with Valiant’s growth strategy, we are proud to expand our partnership with the U.S. Air Force into Europe and Africa, delivering the dynamic tools, resources, and assets to enable mission success in demanding environments worldwide,” Dan Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of Valiant, said.

About Valiant

Valiant empowers our customers’ most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Critical Mission and Language Support; Advanced Logistics & Sustainment; Intelligence & Analysis Solutions; Global Contingency & Stability Operations; and Facility Modernization, Operations, and Maintenance. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

