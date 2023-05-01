Surgical Safety Scanner, Inc. Changes Name to Rapid Surgical, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BRIGHTON, Mich. , May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Safety Scanner, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has amended its articles of incorporation with the consent of the board to change its name to Rapid Surgical, Inc. This decision was made to better reﬂect the company's focus on providing innovative and eﬃcient solutions for surgical safety. The Board believes that the new name better reﬂects the company’s core mission and values.



“We felt that a new name would better represent our commitment to providing innovative, cutting-edge surgical technologies" said John Dein, CEO of Rapid Surgical. "We believe that Rapid Surgical embodies the speed, precision, and safety that our products provide to healthcare professionals."

The company's mission is to provide healthcare professionals with the latest surgical safety technology and equipment to ensure that patients receive the best possible care. Rapid Surgical will roll out its Rapid Suite of products: RAPID TABLE, RAPID MAT and RAPID SCOPE and other tools that are designed to help healthcare professionals perform their jobs safely and eﬃciently.

"Our focus on surgical safety will remain at the heart of everything we do," said Dein. "We are committed to providing our customers with the latest technology and equipment, as well as the support and training they need to use it eﬀectively."

Rapid Surgical will continue to operate under the same leadership and management team, and the company's address and contact information will remain the same. Please visit us at www.rapidsurgical.com for more information on our company and suite of products.

About Rapid Surgical:

Rapid Surgical, Inc. is a developer of the next generation of surgical safety equipment and technology. The company's mission is to help healthcare professionals perform surgeries quickly and safely by providing them with the latest surgical safety equipment and technology. Rapid Surgical is committed to providing its customers with the best possible products, service, and support.

Contact Information: Investor Relations (817) 491-9733 info@rapidsurgical.com