Blocktrade Exchange has Released the Whitepaper of their new token (BTEX)
It is the First Fully EU-Regulated and Gamified Trading Platform for Digital Assets.TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blocktrade Exchange, one of Europe's most secure and reliable places to trade crypto, has announced the release of the Whitepaper of its new token, BTEX.
BTEX is at the core of Blocktrade's gamified platform and will be fully integrated into the Blocktrade product portfolio and ecosystem. The token will be the key to unlock a variety of benefits for the community.
To drive its new growth strategy, Blocktrade is introducing a gamified user journey with a level-based rewards program, including XP points, leaderboards, challenges, and NFT avatars, as part of its Blocktrade 3.0 release. This will incentivize users to engage more frequently with the platform, making it more interactive and enjoyable, ultimately increasing usage and customer loyalty. BTEX token is the fuel of the Blocktrade gamified ecosystem and the company is aiming to drive the next wave of mass adoption by becoming the gateway to a fully gamified crypto trading experience.
BTEX will also play a role outside of the Blocktrade platform. The token will serve as in-game currency outside of Blocktrade and as a payment option within the Blocktrade partner ecosystem. Additionally, BTEX will be tradeable on multiple other exchanges. However, it's important to note that not all utility features will be available at the time of the token listing and will be added over time. The aim is to make BTEX an integral part of the broader digital asset ecosystem, driving greater adoption and usage.
BTEX is a payment token fully compliant with Estonian regulatory requirements. It is based on the ERC-20 standard, with complete transparency on the Ethereum blockchain.
Blocktrade is offering a unique opportunity for people to get involved in the early stage of this innovation during the BTEX token sale.
BTEX will be open for trading in mid-June with (€0.20 anticipated price), but the user can purchase BTEX at a lower price during the token sale. The token sale has two phases, the first phase is an exclusive round only for the Blocktrade VIP community, and the second phase is a public round for all Blocktrade users.
"We are very excited to launch BTEX, the token that will be the key to unlock various benefits for our community. We believe that the gamified user journey will enhance customer engagement and increase loyalty, driving the next wave of mass adoption," said Christian Niedermueller, CEO of Blocktrade Exchange.
About Blocktrade
Blocktrade is a state-of-the-art digital asset platform that enables the seamless buying and selling of cryptocurrencies with no trading fees. The platform offers many cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, a user-friendly interface, multiple payment options, saving plans, and exceptional customer support.
Established in 2018, Blocktrade has emerged as a leading player in the digital asset industry due to its unyielding commitment to security and regulatory compliance. The platform is fully transparent, with over 5,000 class-B shareholders, and regulated to EU standards. It is registered as a VASP with the Estonian, Italian, and Slovenian regulators and fully complies with AML 5 guidelines.
