Gene Expression Market to Register 10% CAGR During 2032, Driven by Increasing Applications in Drug Discovery

The global gene expression market size was USD 11.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gene expression market has shown a considerable growth trajectory with a market size of USD 11.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The driving factors for this growth include the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, along with the increasing use of gene expression techniques in drug discovery. Gene expression is a process that involves the synthesis of gene products using genetic instructions, enabling scientists to reach the molecular level of each gene. Technological advancements have led to the development of new and more sophisticated gene expression analysis methods that have greatly enhanced the accuracy and dependability of gene expression analysis.

Gene expression analysis plays a crucial role in the identification and validation of pharmacological targets, predicting treatment efficacy, and evaluating safety profiles. Gene expression analysis is also essential in identifying genetic differences that may affect an individual's response to a particular treatment. Personalized medicine is the future of therapies that adapts treatments to the genetic composition of each individual.

The increasing use of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies has also contributed to revenue growth in the gene expression market. NGS technologies enable researchers to sequence vast amounts of genomic material quickly and accurately, thereby improving the understanding of gene expression and its function. The growing accessibility of public databases for gene expression data is also providing researchers with large amounts of information for analysis and interpretation.

However, factors such as the complexity of data analysis and interpretation, high costs of instruments for gene expression analysis, and the absence of standards for data analysis and reporting are expected to hinder the growth of the gene expression market. Moreover, fierce competition among numerous businesses providing various tools and services for gene expression analysis could also hinder market revenue growth.

The market has been segmented based on product type, technique, application, and region. The product type segment is divided into consumables and instruments. The technique segment is further divided into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), microarray, and others. The application segment is divided into diagnostics, drug discovery and development, and research. The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In August 2021, Illumina, Inc. completed the acquisition of Grail, a healthcare company that specializes in developing blood-based cancer detection tests, for USD8 billion. The acquisition was aimed at improving Illumina's position in the liquid biopsy market and enhancing its development of advanced gene expression profiling tools. Similarly, in April 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of PPD, a contract research organization, for USD17.4 billion. This acquisition was intended to enhance Thermo Fisher's capabilities in the clinical research market, including gene expression studies.

Earlier in August 2019, Agilent Technologies, Inc. acquired BioTek Instruments, a top provider of life science instrumentation, for USD1.2 billion. The acquisition was aimed at enhancing Agilent's capabilities in cell analysis and strengthening its product portfolio in the gene expression market.

The global gene expression market is a highly competitive industry, with several key players leading the market revenue. These major companies are actively implementing various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches, to maintain their position and drive market growth. The market is primarily dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fluidigm Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, and GeneCopoeia Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is one of the leading companies in the gene expression market, offering a broad range of products for gene expression analysis, including microarray analysis, qPCR, and NGS. Illumina Inc. is another major player in the market, and recently acquired Grail, a healthcare company that specializes in developing blood-based cancer detection tests. QIAGEN N.V. offers a wide range of products for gene expression analysis, such as PCR assays and NGS library preparation kits. Agilent Technologies Inc. provides solutions for gene expression analysis, including microarray analysis, PCR assays, and NGS library preparation kits. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. offers PCR assays, microarray analysis, and NGS library preparation kits for gene expression analysis. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. provides a broad range of products for gene expression analysis, including PCR assays, microarray analysis, and NGS library preparation kits. Fluidigm Corporation provides innovative solutions for gene expression analysis, including microfluidics-based platforms for single-cell analysis. Takara Bio Inc. offers a wide range of products for gene expression analysis, such as PCR assays, NGS library preparation kits, and single-cell analysis platforms. Promega Corporation provides solutions for gene expression analysis, including PCR assays, microarray analysis, and NGS library preparation kits. GeneCopoeia Inc. offers a wide range of products for gene expression analysis, such as PCR assays, miRNA assays, and NGS library preparation kits.

