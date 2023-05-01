New York State Cemetery Board to Meet Tuesday May 02, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the New York State Cemetery Board will meet on May 02, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. by videoconferencing at the following locations:

Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond, 660 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211 - King Street Ballroom

New York State Office of the Attorney General, 44 South Broadway, 5th Floor, White Plains, NY 10601

The public has a right to attend the meeting at any location or can attend remotely at the link provided below.

Tentative agenda items include pending legislation, rules and regulations, cemetery applications requiring Cemetery Board review, vandalism report and other items. Materials to be discussed may be found at: https://dos.ny.gov/cemeteries.

WHO:

New York State Cemetery Board



WHAT:

Meeting of the Board



WHEN:

Tuesday, May 02, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.



WHERE:

Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond, 660 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211 – King Street Ballroom and

NYS Office of the Attorney General

44 South Broadway

5th Floor

White Plains, NY 10601

To attend by videoconference:

1. Go to: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m571bb3a4125df9497ad0b00bd493119a

Meeting number (Access Code) 161 154 0189

2.If requested, enter your name and email address.

3.Enterthe session password:Cem123

4. Click "Join Now".

5.Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To Join from a video system or application

Dial:[email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.



To attend by phone only

To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the meeting, or call the number below and enter the access code.

Local: 1-518-549-0500

Password: 1611540189##USA Toll



Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business

Dial [email protected]



For assistance:

Go tohttps://meetny.webex.com/meetny/mcOn the left navigation bar, click "Support".

Note: For information on logistics, please contactJohn Fatato at: [email protected] or 1-518-473-3355.