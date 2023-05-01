Global Neuroleptics Market to Reach USD 26.75 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders

Reports And Data

The global neuroleptics market size was USD 14.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neuroleptics market was USD 14.43 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, driven by various factors such as increasing prevalence of mental health disorders, growing awareness about psychological disorders, and high growth potential in developing economies. The prevalence of psychosis in the United States is estimated to be around 3% of the population, while nearly 100,000 adolescents and young adults experience their first psychotic episodes every year. Additionally, rising cases of bipolar disorders and the focus of governments and healthcare organizations on mental health, along with continued investments in R&D, are also fueling the demand for neuroleptics drugs and driving market growth.

Furthermore, modern lifestyles have led to an increasing number of people being diagnosed with bipolar disorders and other mental health issues, which is expected to drive the market's revenue growth during the forecast period. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 5.7 million U.S. adults, or 2.6% of the country's adult population, experience symptoms of bipolar illness each year. The average age for the onset of bipolar disorder is 25, but it can manifest in early childhood or even in one's forties or fifties. Children of parents with bipolar disorder have a higher likelihood of developing the disorder themselves, with each child having a 15%-30% chance of developing bipolar disorder if at least one parent has it. These factors are contributing to the growth of the neuroleptics market

The global neuroleptics market is anticipated to see rapid revenue growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 7.0%. The market size value in 2021 was USD 14.43 billion and is expected to reach USD 26.75 billion in 2030. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030, and offers historical data and forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country-level.

To provide a detailed analysis of the market, Reports and Data has segmented the global neuroleptics market based on therapeutic class, application, end-use, and region. The market has been segmented into first and second-generation neuroleptics based on therapeutic class outlook. In terms of application outlook, the market has been segmented into schizophrenia, dementia, bipolar disorder, depression, and others. The end-use outlook of the market includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Lastly, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on regional outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The global neuroleptics market is moderately consolidated, with only a few major companies operating on both regional and global levels. These companies are adopting various strategies such as product development, strategic alliances, and partnerships to maintain their market position. The major companies operating in the market include AbbVie Inc., Alkermes, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Lilly, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

These companies are investing heavily in research and development to create innovative drugs that can cater to the changing needs of the market. Additionally, these companies are adopting various strategies to expand their product portfolio and increase their market presence. For instance, in June 2020, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. received FDA approval for its new schizophrenia drug INVEGA HAFYERA, which is a six-month injection that aims to offer a longer treatment option for patients with schizophrenia.

In conclusion, the global neuroleptics market is highly competitive, and the major players are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations, innovative product launches, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and stay ahead of the competition.

