President Tsai attends 40th anniversary celebration of Formosan Association for Public Affairs

On the evening of May 1, President Tsai Ing-wen attended a celebration marking the 40th anniversary of the Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA). President Tsai acknowledged and thanked FAPA members for supporting greater international space for Taiwan. The president reiterated our determination to staunchly defend peace in the Taiwan Strait, saying that Taiwanese will stand firm on the frontline of democracy and freedom and defend our democracy and human rights. The president also expressed hope that FAPA will continue to work with the government to promote even closer Taiwan-US ties and help reinforce Taiwan as a bastion of democracy.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I am delighted to join all our friends from FAPA this evening to celebrate the organization's 40th anniversary. I want to thank all the FAPA veterans who have manned the frontline on Capitol Hill over the past four decades, working tirelessly and speaking up for Taiwan. You are truly important pioneers in Taiwan's promotion of people-to-people diplomacy.

FAPA's long-term efforts and solid grass-roots work in the United States laid the foundation for today's bipartisan support for Taiwan. I want to express our utmost respect and gratitude for FAPA's contributions over the past 40 years.

Last month, I visited our allies Belize and Guatemala, and made transit stops in New York City and Los Angeles. Seeing you, whether in the US or Taiwan, warms my heart. You are all an important force supporting Taiwan's efforts to engage with the world. During my recent trip abroad, we not only helped the international community understand Taiwan's determination to uphold democracy and freedom, but we also gained the support of an increasing number of democratic partners.

Over the past few years, Taiwan-US relations have also made real and significant progress. For example, the US Congress has passed many bills and resolutions backing Taiwan, bolstering Taiwan-US relations and supporting Taiwan to strengthen our self-defense capabilities. The amended guidelines for U.S. government interactions with Taiwan counterparts allows reciprocal visits between high-level Taiwan and US government officials, and many restrictions on interactions have gradually been relaxed.

The progress in Taiwan-US relations is thanks in great parts to our friends at FAPA in the United States, whose various long-term efforts have continued to bring Taiwan's voice to more international friends. Your efforts have also given Taiwan greater visibility. I am grateful to all of you for working with us from overseas to jointly safeguard Taiwan. We all support Taiwan—we are all Team Taiwan.

Recently, China has deliberately raised the level of threat through military exercises, impacting stability and peace throughout the Indo-Pacific region. However, we have responded with calm and composure, and have staunchly defended peace in the Taiwan Strait. We have also let the world and our international democratic partners see Taiwan's determination.

I want to ask everyone to rest assured that Taiwanese will stand firm on the frontline of democracy and freedom and defend our hard-won democracy and human rights. I am confident that in the future, FAPA will continue to work with the government to promote even closer Taiwan-US ties and help reinforce Taiwan as a bastion of democracy. I want to express my gratitude to FAPA once again for its contributions and efforts over the past 40 years.

Also in attendance at the event was former US White House National Security Advisor John Bolton.