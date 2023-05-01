The Flywire Charitable Foundation Announces Fourth Annual Scholarship Program

/EIN News/ -- Flywire doubles the number of scholarships granted to help a wider pool of international students manage costs associated with higher education



Fourth annual program builds on previous year’s momentum which saw nearly 5,000 applications from students across 130 countries and territories

BOSTON, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that The Flywire Charitable Foundation has launched its fourth annual scholarship program, which recognizes students who excel in the academic disciplines of social justice, global health, global citizenship and environmental sustainability. This year, Flywire is doubling the number of scholarships offered to global students through The Flywire Charitable Foundation, bringing the total number of scholarships to 16. Applications are administered by the Flywire Charitable Foundation and are available to undergraduate students from countries around the world.

Students can apply to scholarships by following this link: Apply Now

“As our international scholarship program enters its fourth year, we continue to recognize the next generation of leaders who are working to make a positive impact in their communities across the globe,” said Mike Massaro, Flywire CEO. “Each year, we are inspired by students who live through adversity and harness their experiences to inspire extraordinary action. And this year, we are thrilled to offer twice as many scholarships to support a wider pool of scholars and provide them the resources they need to continue their education.”

The Flywire Charitable Foundation is focused on improving individuals’ access to quality education, healthcare and other important life experiences, wherever they are in the world. The scholarship program is designed to help students and their families better manage costs associated with higher education.

The Flywire Charitable Foundation 2023 scholarships are available to students studying in the following academic fields:

Social Justice

The Social Justice Scholarship honors students who are passionate about addressing systemic inequalities and promoting social justice. As social justice issues, including but not limited to: policing, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, religious persecution, sexism, racism and sexual violence continue to dominate the world news, the need for significant social justice reform has only increased. These scholarships will be awarded to tomorrow’s leaders who are committed to eradicating racism, violence, systemic biases and other acts of intolerance.

The Global Health Scholarship recognizes students who are committed to promoting health and wellbeing on a global scale. It aims to support students who are dedicated to addressing health disparities and improving access to healthcare in underprivileged communities. Recipients of this scholarship are expected to use their education and skills to advance the cause of global health and promote healthcare equity. They may also be expected to engage in research and advocacy to address global health challenges and develop innovative solutions to improve health outcomes around the world.

The Global Citizenship Scholarship recognizes students who are committed to promoting global citizenship and cultural understanding around the world. As global conflicts have escalated across the world stage, it is now more important than ever to elevate humanity when addressing challenges across social, political, and economic issues. Scholarships in this category will be awarded to students who work to break down cultural barriers and promote mutual respect and understanding among people from diverse backgrounds in their communities and the world.

The Environmental Sustainability scholarship recognizes students who work to protect the environment and pioneer sustainability initiatives. One of the critical resources that we have is a healthy planet, yet the ongoing threats to environmental health continue to endanger our livelihood. Scholarships in this category will be awarded to students who are actively working to reduce the environmental impact of human-made activities and preserving Earth’s natural resources for all future generations.

Apply for a Flywire Charitable Foundation academic scholarship today: Apply Now

Resources

To learn more about The Flywire Charitable Foundation, visit: The Flywire Charitable Foundation

To learn more about Flywire’s Environmental, Social and Governance strategy please visit Flywire's 2022 ESG Report

To learn more about Flywire’s digital payment solutions for education, healthcare, travel and B2B visit: Flywire.com



About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 3,100 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Safe Harbor Statement

