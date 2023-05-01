Lambent and HPE Aruba Networks to Co-Sponsor Higher Ed Space Planning Event in Boston

Campus Planning and Reimagining Urban Planning

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lambent , a provider of AI software for smart space planning, will co-sponsor a networking event for higher education leaders in campus planning and real estate. The event, titled Campus Planning and Reimagining Urban Spaces, will feature Catherine Carlock, real estate reporter for the Boston Globe and Walt Meissner, Associate Vice President for Operations at Boston University. The private event takes place on Thurs. May 4th from 4 - 6 pm at Legal Sea Foods in Cambridge. Lambent partner HPE Aruba Networks is also a co-sponsor.



During the event, Carlock will moderate a fireside chat with Meissner who served as project lead on Boston University’s newly completed Center for Computing & Data Sciences Building, more commonly known as the “stack-of-books building.” The discussion will center around the project and also consider how other schools can create an improved student experience through smart campus planning.

Higher education institutions across the US leverage the Lambent Spaces platform to provide facilities and space planning personnel with insights into space utilization and visitor traffic across their campuses. The software surfaces data anonymously and uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to provide actionable intelligence and insights that can be shared across teams.

Parties interested in attending may email events@globe.com .

About Lambent (formerly Armored Things)

Lambent is a Boston-based software company for smart space planning. Its SaaS platform leverages AI to deliver occupancy analytics for space optimization at large sports/entertainment venues, corporate campuses and colleges. The Lambent Spaces platform leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

