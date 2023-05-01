Submit Release
Unifor Ratifies CN Collective Agreements

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that Unifor has ratified its collective agreements with the Company. The collective agreements cover approximately 3,000 CN employees working in various departments such as Mechanical, Intermodal, Facility Management, and in clerical positions in Canada.

“We are pleased that Unifor members have ratified these agreements. Despite the diverse crafts represented by this union, we have been successful in improving alignment on our path forward to deliver better and safer service.”
               -- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson
Senior Manager Interim Assistant Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(438) 455-3692 (514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca



Primary Logo

