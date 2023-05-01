Firmseed Announces Private Sale Event: A Game Changer in Fractional Real Estate Investing

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate investing is on the brink of a transformation in Africa, thanks to Firmseed, a cutting-edge platform that makes fractional real estate investing accessible to everyone.

Fractional real estate investing allows individuals to own a portion of a property, rather than the entire asset. This approach lowers the barrier to entry, enabling more people to invest in real estate without the high costs and management responsibilities typically associated with property ownership.

The African real estate market has experienced significant growth in recent years. However, many potential investors face significant barriers to entry, such as high upfront costs, limited financing options, and a lack of investment knowledge.

Firmseed aims to address these challenges by democratizing real estate investing through blockchain technology and fractional ownership. With Firmseed, individuals can own a portion of a property rather than the entire asset, making real estate investing more accessible and affordable for everyone. This groundbreaking approach lowers the barrier to entry and eliminates many of the management responsibilities typically associated with property ownership.

Emeka Uzoewulu, Firmseed’s founder and CEO, says, “My personal experience in Africa inspired me to create a platform that would make real estate investment more accessible to everyone, especially young people who are eager to build financial stability.”

“Through Firmseed's focus on fractional ownership, we are empowering people to invest in real estate and achieve their financial goals while breaking the barrier of the high cost of ownership.” he continued.

At the core of the Firmseed ecosystem is the $FIRM utility token, which enables users to invest in real estate assets, earn rewards for participating in the community, and pay for fees and services within the platform. The $FIRM token is designed to create a seamless and user-friendly experience for investors while also providing numerous benefits and incentives for active participation.

Participate in the $FIRM Token Private Sale Event.

Firmseed's upcoming private sale event will introduce their FIRM token at a discounted price, giving early investors the opportunity to access the platform and its benefits before it becomes widely available. By participating in the private sale, investors can potentially maximize their returns and contribute to the growth of real estate investing in Africa.

“A successful private sale round will strengthen the foundation of Firmseed, propelling us closer to realizing our vision and transforming the landscape of real estate investment and ownership for the better," said Emeka.

By lowering the barrier to entry and providing a platform for fractional ownership, Firmseed aims to empower more Africans to participate in the booming real estate market. This revolutionary approach has the potential to transform the industry, making real estate investment more accessible, transparent, and efficient for everyone.

In order to participate in the upcoming private sale event and secure tokens, investors should ensure they are included on the whitelist.

About Firmseed

Firmseed is a digital platform that enables investors to gain exposure to high-quality real estate assets through fractional ownership. With Firmseed, everyone can invest in a variety of properties, including residential and commercial buildings. It’s much better than buying property yourself because it’s all done online, and the experience is simple, transparent, and hassle-free.

Emeka Uzoewulu CEO Firmseed hello-at-firmseed.io