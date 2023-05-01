‘The Chosen’ Soon Available to Tens of Thousands of Incarcerated by Floodlight Streaming Service

The Biggest Crowd-Funded Project in Television History Will Soon be Available to Thousands of Incarcerated Men and Women Across the Country via Prison Fellowship’s Floodlight In-Prison Streaming Service

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Come and See Foundation to stream ‘The Chosen’—a multi-season television show about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ—into more than 300 prisons in the United States.

Floodlight® , a closed-circuit video streaming service , was created and developed by Prison Fellowship in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of this partnership, prisons around the country are now able to stream or order a DVD copy of ‘The Chosen’ completely free of charge.

“This life-changing television series that has become a phenomenon around the world will soon be available to tens of thousands of incarcerated men and women on the Prison Fellowship Floodlight platform, thanks to the Come and See Foundation,” said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “We are more than thrilled to make this high-quality, Gospel-focused production available to those in prison. Our prayer is that it will impact more lives as it already has the more than 110 million people around the globe who have viewed the series.”

"We are honored and excited to be partnering with Prison Fellowship so The Chosen can be viewed by inmates across the country," said Stan Jantz, CEO of the Come and See Foundation. "We pray that those who are captive will find hope and healing through Jesus as they watch The Chosen."

As of April 2023, Floodlight is now available in over 300 prisons, potentially reaching more than 50,000 prisoners in 38 states. Prison Fellowship has partnered with 19 organizations to provide content, including Alpha, Celebrate Recovery, the Global Leadership Summit, and Courage for Life. Floodlight also includes brief shoutout videos from athletes, musicians, and other notable guests and more content continues to be added monthly.

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of Jesus, seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Jewish oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season show shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings.

Come and See Foundation

The Come and See Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was established to accelerate the global growth of the ground-breaking series, The Chosen, enabling the show to be viewed by 1 billion people worldwide to experience The Chosen in their own, heart language. The Come and See foundation maximizes charitable giving to support production of future episodes and seasons, translation for hundreds of languages and distribute the television show around the world.

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest nonprofit, serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 45 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

