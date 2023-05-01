Tabnine Bolsters Executive Team to Foster Continued Momentum as Generative AI Surges

Company appoints former NGINX CEO Gus Robertson as executive chairman and names Shane Owenby as Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine , the creators of the industry’s first AI-powered code assistant for developers, today announced an expanded executive team with Gus Robertson joining as Executive Chairman and Shane Owenby appointed as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).



This follows Tabnine’s recent milestone surpassing one million monthly active users, with the company also currently the highest-rated code completion tool for developers in both Visual Studio and Jetbrians marketplace. Robertson and Owenby will play key roles in advancing Tabnine into its next phase of growth, and executing on the company’s vision to provide a platform that serves developers at every step of the software development lifecycle from code completion to deployment.

“Tabnine is in lockstep with the rapidly evolving generative AI space, and building out our team with the industry’s brightest minds is key as we scale our business to better serve our global user base,” said Dror Weiss, co-founder and CEO of Tabnine. “Gus and Shane are aligned on our goal to create and deliver an end-to-end AI-assisted software development workflow that empowers all code creators, and we’re excited to continue ushering this vision forward with them on board.”

Gus Robertson, Executive Chairman

Robertson is a seasoned IT executive and strategic visionary with over two decades of experience, and is known for building high-performing sales organizations and bringing to market innovative products. He most recently served as Executive Vice President for AI/Data and NGINX at F5 Inc. Prior to that, Robertson served as the CEO of NGINX, leading the company from its pre-revenue stage to its successful acquisition by F5 in 2019. He has also held senior operating roles at industry-leading companies such as Red Hat, Microsoft, and Visio. In his new role as Executive Chairman of Tabnine, Robertson will provide strategic guidance as the company continues to be a frontrunner in the development of generative AI-powered software solutions.

“The generative AI market is a hotbed of innovation right now, and enterprises around the world are realizing its potential to forever change the way we do business and build modern applications,” Robertson said. “Tabnine is leading the charge in revolutionizing how software developers write and deploy code every day, and I’m happy to join the team as it expands on its vision to support the entire software development lifecycle.”

Shane Owenby, CRO

Owenby is a seasoned sales leader, most recently serving as CRO of MessageBird. He previously served as a vice president at Amazon Web Services (AWS) for 12 years. While there, he established the AWS Asia Pacific business as the first employee and scaled the team to more than 800 people across 12 countries, while growing the revenue from $8 million to $1.58 billion. As CRO of Tabnine, Owenby will play a critical role in accelerating revenue growth.

“I’m thrilled to join Tabnine as the company is at the forefront of helping businesses adopt generative AI to drive better business outcomes,” Owenby said. “Tabnine's AI code completion technology is used by over one million developers each month, enabling them to generate more than 30% of their code. I believe Tabnine’s AI technology has the potential to transform the way developers work and drive meaningful progress for their organizations.”

About Tabnine

Founded in 2012, Tabnine is the pioneer in AI-powered software development. With more than one million monthly users and hundreds of thousands of daily active users, Tabnine boosts code quality and developer happiness using generative AI technology to automate the coding workflow. With privacy and community at the forefront, Tabnine never stores or shares users’ code and relies only on open-source code with permissive licenses for its Public Code trained AI model. Tabnine is privately held, with funding from Qualcomm Ventures, OurCrowd, Samsung NEXT, Khosla Ventures, and Headline. Learn more at https://www.tabnine.com/ or follow on Twitter @tabnine or LinkedIn .