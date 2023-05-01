JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces Complementary Programs to “Symbiosis: Living Island” Exhibition

Programs Include a Travel-Related Webinar on the Arts-Rich Setouchi Region And Online Content on Art & Ecology on Inujima Island

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, announces two exhibition-related programs to complement its current exhibition “Symbiosis: Living Island," which explores the groundbreaking Inujima “Art House Project” designed to revitalize the depopulated Japanese island of Inujima through a unique symbiosis of art, architecture, community, and ecology. The exhibition, on view through July 5, 2023, celebrates and transports visitors to this “living art” island through an experiential diorama of the island and its art pavilions.



JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is hosting a free webinar on May 24 from 5 - 6 p.m. – “Explore Setouchi | Destination for Arts and Nature.” Borders have reopened to the world and Japan is welcoming visitors back to enjoy the country’s breathtaking natural beauty, immersive cultural activities, and delicious food. While most first-timers tend to cover popular destinations like Tokyo, Mt. Fuji, Kyoto, and Osaka, the webinar spotlights other beautiful and off-the-beaten-track prefectures to consider visiting.

During the webinar, Rose Lifschitz from the Japan National Tourism Organization will discuss the Setouchi Region, an area in Western Japan connected by the Seto Inland Sea. Home to gorgeous coastlines, traditional architecture, great weather, and artisanal crafts, Setouchi is famous for its thriving art scene across many islands. For those planning to visit Japan in the future, the webinar runs attendees through a sample itinerary that incorporates this beautiful region. Register for the webinar here.

Additionally, as part of exhibition-related content JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles features an online article on “Revival through Art: Art & Ecology on Inujima Island,” providing a deeper dive on the tiny island of Inujima. Once a thriving center of copper refining and stone quarrying with a terrain that can be walked around in an hour, the island is now home to just twenty-five households, with more than half of the inhabitants over seventy years of age. In 2008, Inujima was transformed through art as it became one of the locations of the celebrated Benesse Art Site Naoshima project (development activities spearheaded by Benesse Holdings, Inc. and Fukutake Foundation in the Seto Inland Sea). Thanks to the Inujima “Art House Project” the island has undergone a dramatic revitalization through culture, attracting visitors from around the world.

Additional exhibition-related programs will be announced soon. Admission to the exhibition is free. Walk-ins are invited and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

