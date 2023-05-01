Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims May 2023 as Treatment Court Month for the North Carolina Judicial Branch

Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed May 2023, as “Treatment Court Month” for the North Carolina Judicial Branch. This month, treatment courts throughout North Carolina will join such programs nationwide in celebrating National Treatment Court Month.

“Treatment Court Month is our chance to celebrate the work of recovery happening in treatment courts across our state,” said Chief Justice Newby. “For 28 years, North Carolina's treatment courts have been working to restore lives and families and have expanded to include adult, family, and juvenile drug courts, mental health courts, and veterans treatment courts. I applaud our Branch’s personnel for their effort in this restorative work.”

National Treatment Court Month is coordinated by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP). Treatment courts across the nation are advocating to ensure continued federal and state funding for these effective, evidence-based programs.

There are more than 4,000 treatment courts in the United States, annually serving more than 150,000 people. Since 1989, treatment courts have served more than 1.5 million people nationwide and saved billions of tax dollars.

As of January 2023, there are a total of 71 treatment courts serving 37 North Carolina counties.