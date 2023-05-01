Submit Release
Statements by Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs Jessica Marcella on National Adolescent Health Month

To mark the start of May and National Adolescent Health Month, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs and Director of the Office of Adolescent Health Jessica Marcella released the following statements:

“It is so important to focus on the strengths and potential of our nation’s young people,” said Admiral Levine. “During this year’s observance of National Adolescent Health Month, we are finding ways to help caring adults provide the environments and supports that young people need to grow in a healthy way and thrive.” 

“The adage ‘It takes a village’ has been proven time and again, and this year, the Office of Population Affairs is amplifying the important role of youth-serving professionals and other caring adults in their interactions with young people to support adolescent health and well-being,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Marcella. “We hope you’ll join us in celebrating this important month and making investments in the future of American adolescents.”

This month-long observance will address the following weekly themes:

  1. expand sexual and reproductive health information and services,
  2. promote self-care to support mental health,
  3. celebrate the ways that communities support youth, and
  4. equip adults with the resources they need to support adolescent health.

The Office of Population Affairs’ National Adolescent Health Month webpage features a suite of digital resources. These resources are easy to download, customize, and share.

