Division of Marine Fisheries seeks striped mullet advisors

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is looking for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists, and other interested parties to sit on the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee.

The committee will assist the division in developing Amendment 2 to the N.C. Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan. The division will hold an in-person workshop-style meeting that will allow scientists, managers, and stakeholders to collaborate on drafting potential striped mullet management measures in a more effective and less formal setting than traditional meetings.

The division is looking for individuals with expertise in striped mullet fisheries. Commercial and recreational fishermen from all coastal regions are desired. The division would also like to include on the advisory committee scientists as well as individuals or non-governmental organizations willing to discuss stakeholder interests and concerns.

To be qualified to serve on the committee, applicants may not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years.

Interested individuals must be available to attend and actively participate in the workshop over several days the week of July 24, 2023. The workshop will take place during normal business hours, tentatively in New Bern. Participation includes reviewing documents to provide input to the division for consideration to refine management options in draft Amendment 2.

Advisers who complete the necessary paperwork will be reimbursed for expenses incurred in relation to their official duties.

Applications are available online here, at Division of Marine Fisheries offices, or by calling 252-808-8022 or 800-682-2632. Applications should be returned by May 19, 2023 by email to MFC@ncdenr.gov or by mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557, Attention: Paula Farnell.

If you have questions, contact the Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, Corrin Flora, at Corrin.Flora@ncdenr.gov or 252-808-8014 or Paula Farnell at 252-808-8022.