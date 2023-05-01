Give The Gift of Carbon Neutral Diamonds This Mother’s Day with J’evar

About

Influenced by art and architecture, J’evar jewelry is designed to be both wearable and relevant. Melding the traditional and contemporary, with attention to details, we make fine luxury jewelry that elevates creativity to unsurpassed heights. Jevar is the world’s leading lab grown diamond jewelry brand. Renowned for elegance, artisanal craftsmanship, cutting-edge designs, and creative excellence, Jevar diamond jewelry is crafted with recycled metals and the finest type IIa lab grown diamonds, sourced exclusively from the House of ALTR, grown with solar energy. J’evar digital store is 100% powered by renewable energy, enabling us to run a completely carbon neutral platform. Even our shipping is carbon neutral. J’evar is a purpose-driven fine jewelry brand , dedicated to harnessing the power of technology to transition fine jewellery toward a future where there is no compromise between sustainability and beauty. Jewelry with a Conscience: Diamonds Made Not Born

