Dirt Bike Operator Injured in Harrisville

Conservation Officer Shawn MacFadzen
May 1, 2023

Harrisville, NH – At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, Conservation Officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game and New Hampshire State Police responded to the report of a dirt bike accident on private property in the area of NH Route 137 Road in Harrisville, NH. Robert Siwinski, 56, of Harrisville, NH, was operating a dirt bike on private property. While riding by himself Siwinski crashed his dirt bike and sustained a head injury and a cut to his head. Siwinski was found unconscious and was brought out of the woods by friends. He was transported by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital. Siwinski was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is believed to be the main contributing factor to the crash. No further information is available at this time.

Officers would like to remind riders to operate machines in accordance with manufacturers’ specifications, wear a helmet while riding, and never drink and ride.

