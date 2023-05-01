Tearlach’s Gabriel Project In Tonopah Nevada Drill Results Assay up to 1410 ppm Lithium

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) (“Tearlach” or the “Company”) reports assay results for three (3) new core drill holes (GAB-004, 005, & 017) at its Gabriel Project in Tonopah, Nevada, bringing the total report in Phase 1 to eight (8) out of eleven (11) core holes. These new holes intersected lithium-mineralized zones with intervals exceeding 1,000 ppm and grades up to 1,410 ppm. The twinned drill holes showed grades up to 61% higher in mineralized zones than corresponding Blackrock Silver (“BRS”) intercepts (drilled 2022). These results represent a significant milestone for Tearlach and the development of the USA Flagship Gabriel project.



Assay Highlights :

All three (3) newly reported drill holes encountered intervals over 1,000 ppm lithium.

Longest intercept of lithium mineralization for the three (3) newly reported holes is 94.2 feet: Hole - 005.

Highest primary intercept grade is 703 ppm Li over 27.1 feet: Hole - 004.

Highest grade for an “Included intercept” is 860 ppm lithium over 17.6 feet, including 1,390 ppm: Hole – 005.

Each hole returned assay values (total of 5 intervals) > 1,000 ppm Li, with the highest value being 1,410 ppm.

Extends Tearlach drilled mineralization to the south.

Continuity :

Lithium mineralization, at a 400 ppm cut-off grade, has been intersected in each of the eight (8) holes for which analytical results have been reported.

Geological continuity of targeted stratigraphy in all drill holes.

Reported drill core holes are within a general area of 2 kilometers x 2.75 kilometers.



Comparison with Previous Results :

The lithium intercepts confirm BRS's discovery, and the Gabriel twin holes' confirmation drilling yielded grades 45-61% higher than the corresponding BRS holes.

The discrepancy between the TEA and BRS assays continues to justify a comprehensive re-assay program for selected BRS TN22 drill hole pulps, with results to be utilized in future resource estimation.

Bordering American Lithium Corp.’s TLC deposit, Gabriel shows similar lithium-bearing lithologic horizons and similar potential to host a significant lithium deposit immediately adjacent to a major highway, US95, and just outside of the town of Tonopah. There is no assurance that mineralization comparable in size or scale to that on adjacent properties will be discovered on Gabriel.



Note: Mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not indicative of mineralization on the Gabriel Project.

“The continued results are beyond encouraging, and the recent drilling of the three (3) Tearlach twin core holes continue to yield remarkable grade increases over the corresponding Blackrock Silver drilling results, with these grades ranging from 45% to 61% higher than previous. Lithium mineralization has been encountered in all eight (8) holes reported to date, which have spanned a significant portion of the Gabriel property, drastically increasing the original discovered mineralized area. These results have not only enhanced our team's understanding but are in line with their evolving geological interpretations. We will now focus on understanding the minerals associated with the lithium mineralization and start driving towards metallurgical testing in the very near future. Tearlach is taking a fast-tracked approach by integrating the geology, engineering, and permitting teams early to identify key permit timelines and important decision criteria ahead to accelerate the project ahead of an initial resource estimate,” stated CEO, Morgan Lekstrom.

Technical Information :

Results have been received for three (3) Tearlach twin core holes that have been drilled to “twin” a BRS rotary hole (the “TN22” holes). All holes intersected lithium mineralization hosted in a claystone-siltstone-sandstone-conglomerate sedimentary sequence (see core photos below). The intercept grade for each of the three (3) holes is higher than the corresponding BRS-drilled TN22 holes (see table below).

Gabriel-Blackrock Silver Twin Holes Gabriel Core Hole Blackrock Rotary Hole Gabriel Hole From, ft To, ft Interval Li, ppm From, ft To, ft Interval Li, ppm % Higher GAB-004 118.2 145.3 27.1 703 115 145 30 436.0 61% highest value 142.9 145.3 2.4 1060 145 150 5 765.0 GAB-005 251.4 345.6 94.2 541 250 345 95 374.0 45% including 258.5 276.1 17.6 860 260 275 15 504.0 71% highest value 274.2 276.1 1.9 1390 335 340 5 733.0 high value 334.4 336.0 1.6 1290 GAB-017 149.8 192 42.2 695 150 190 40 442.0 57% highest value 171.7 173.5 1.8 1410 175 180 5 641.0 high value 164.0 169.7 5.7 1100

Notes: 1) 400 ppm Li cut-off grade.

2) The Gabriel core sample intervals closely, but not exactly, conform to the TN22 rotary sample intervals.

These three (3) holes expand the Tearlach-defined lithium mineralization footprint to the south. Assays for holes drilled at the northern and southeast extents of the property are pending (see drill hole location map below). Detailed core re-logging is in progress, with two primary goals: 1) determine the detailed relationship of lithium mineralization to stratigraphy, and 2) correlate the stratigraphic column between the Gabriel holes. The core box photos below display the lithology and corresponding lithium grades for the three (3) drill holes reported here, with each hole represented by one core box.

TEA geologists have submitted pulp samples for three (3) BRS TN22 holes (TN22-10, 11, & 12) for re-assay at the ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada. A location map that displays the TN-22 holes that are candidates for pulp re-assay is provided below. The addition of this data to the Gabriel Project drilling dataset, at a low relative cost, will expand the extent of data around the perimeter of Gabriel holes and increase the density of data internal to the Gabriel Project drill pattern. The TN22 re-assay procedure is:

TN22 pulps transported from the BRS storage facility to ALS by TEA geologists.

Each pulp is to be analyzed by ALS according to their ME-ICP61 method.

A set of 28 intact core samples have been submitted for bulk density measurement to the ALS Laboratory located in Reno, Nevada. Bulk density will be determined by the ALS method OA-GRA09 (water displacement with wax coating). These bulk density values will be directly utilized for resource model calculations.





Gabriel Phase 1 Drill Hole Location Map







Gabriel Collar Data, Holes Reported To Date UTM NAD83 Hole Easting Northing Elevation, m Azimuth Incl. GAB-004 476,868 4,217,803 1739.2 0 -90 GAB-005 477,646 4,217,808 1761.7 0 -90 GAB-006 477,279 4,218,601 1749.6 0 -90 GAB-008 476,848 4,218,837 1739.5 0 -90 GAB-009 478,477 4,219,723 1798.3 0 -90 GAB-012 476,822 4,219,342 1739.2 0 -90 GAB-017 477,268 4,217,813 1751.4 0 -90 GAB-018 475,854 4,218,492 1705.1 0 -90

Table of Drill Core Handling and Analysis Procedures

Core boxes transported daily from the drill rig to the BRS core logging facility in Tonopah, Nevada, by either the drill crew or TEA geologists.

Initial logging of the core conducted by the TEA geologists, including for rock type, percent recovery and rock quality.

Sample intervals marked.

Certified Reference Material (CRM) pulps, coarse blank, and blank pulps inserted into the sample set,

Photograph each box of the core.

Core boxes transported from the Tonopah logging facility to the ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada, by either ALS contracted drivers or by TEA geologic staff.

Core cut and sampled by ALS staff.

Samples dried, weighed, crushed, pulverized, and split by ALS.

Samples subjected to a 4-acid digestion and analyzed by ICP (ME-ICP61) by ALS.

Chain of custody and security maintained throughout the material handling and analytical processes.





Location Map of GAB Drill Holes and Proposed BRS TN-22 Holes to Re-assay

Qualified Person :



Mr. David Flint, CPG with AIPG., Director of the subsidiary Pan Am Lithium (Nevada) Corp, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Tearlach :

Tearlach, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is a Canadian exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing lithium projects. Tearlach has a Joint Venture agreement with Blackrock Silver on the Gabriel project in Tonopah, Nevada, bordering American Lithium's TLC Deposit, and has completed 11 drill holes on the Gabriel Property. Tearlach has three lithium assets in Ontario: Final Frontier, Georgina Stairs and New Frontier. Final Frontier is located adjacent to and near Frontier Lithium’s PAK lithium deposit north of Red Lake. Georgina Stairs is located northeast of Rock Tech Lithium’s Georgia Lake deposit near Beardmore. Tearlach has two lithium assets in Quebec: Rose-Fliszar-Muscovite Project in the James Bay area and Shelby Project adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette lithium project and Winsome Resources’ Cancet and Adina lithium projects. Tearlach also has the Savant Property, an exploration stage Gold-Silver-Copper Property, in Northwestern Ontario. Tearlach's primary objective is to position itself as North America's leading lithium exploration and development company. For more information, please get in touch with the Company at info@tearlach.ca or visit our website at www.tearlach.ca for project updates and related background information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED

Morgan Lekstrom

Chief Executive Officer

Suite 610 - 700 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

Tel: 604-688-5007

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

