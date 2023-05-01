Submit Release
ES Bancshares, Inc Announces First Quarter Results Reporting $37 Million in Organic Deposit Growth and Overall Estimated Uninsured Deposits of 22%

/EIN News/ -- STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The Company’s net income was $599 thousand or $0.09 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $843 thousand or $0.12 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Key Financial Data          1Q23 Highlights  
Profitability Metrics 1Q23   4Q22   1Q22   • Net Revenues of $4.3 million including $4.2 million of net interest income and $174 thousand of non-interest income 

• Net Income of $599 thousand and earnings per common share of $0.09 

• Average loans increased 6.9% quarter-over-quarter with average total deposits increasing by 4.9% since prior quarter. 

• Uninsured deposits were $108 million, or 22% of total deposits, at the end of the first quarter. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $70 million of borrowing capacity.

 • Total assets grew to $639 million an increase of $51 million.         		  
Return on average assets (%)   0.40%     0.60%   0.90%  
Return on average common equity (%)   5.40%     7.64%   11.78%  
Return on tangible common equity (%)   5.47%     7.74%   11.96%  
Net interest margin (%)   2.89%     3.26%   3.47%  
         
Income Statement (a) 1Q23   4Q22   1Q22  
Net interest income $ 4,159   $ 4,404   4,361  
Non-interest income $ 174   $ 357   504  
Net income $ 599   $ 843   1,180  
Earnings per share- Basic $ 0.09   $ 0.13   0.18  
Earnings per share- Diluted $ 0.09   $ 0.12   0.17  
         
Balance Sheet (a) 1Q23   4Q22   1Q22  
Average total loans $ 529,041   $ 494,728   414,336  
Average total deposits $ 465,809   $ 443,988   449,034  
Book value per share $ 6.67   $ 6.55   6.04  
Tangible book value per share $ 6.59   $ 6.47   5.96  
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts 

Phil Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. commented on the quarter stating, “The first quarter of 2023 was a challenging environment for the financial sector with rates continuing to increase and market fears of a banking crisis. At the same time ESBS continued to demonstrate its strength as a Community Bank leaning on its relationship-oriented business model with loan growth of 6% and deposit inflows of 8%. Continuing strong results should allow for us to compound book value and build for long term success.

While we saw improved asset quality ratios and controlled expenses during the quarter, the strong core organic results were offset by higher-than-expected funding costs resulting in a net revenue decrease. As we progress through the year, we will look to continue to reduce high-cost funding only improving the positioning of the institution for uncertain headwinds.

Tom Sperzel, President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. added, “The conservative balance sheet and prudent risk management processes of the Company have allowed for continued execution of the Company’s strategic plan.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:
As of March 31, 2023, total assets were $639.4 million, an increase of $51.5 million, or 9%, as compared to total assets of $587.9 million on December 31, 2022. The increase can be attributed to growth of the loan portfolio and an increased cash position which stemmed from deposit inflows and increased Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings.

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses totaled $538.4 million, an increase of $31.7 million or 6% from December 31, 2022, due to loan originations. The Company adopted the CECL methodology for calculating credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The adoption resulted in an increase of $137 thousand to retained earnings. As of March 31, 2023, the Allowance for Credit Losses as a percentage of gross loans was 0.90%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets were $1.2 million or 0.19% of total assets, as of March 31, 2023, improving from $1.3 million or 0.25% of total assets at December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.17% and 0.28%, as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Total liabilities increased $50.7 million to $594.6 from $543.9 million, due to an increase in funding across deposits and FHLB advances. Deposits increased $37.2 million, or 8% to $487.0 million as of March 31, 2023, when compared to December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits aided in reducing the loans-to-deposit ratio to 111.6%, down from 114.0%. FHLB advances increased $13.1 million to increase cash liquidity.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.65%, 13.87%, 13.87% and 15.12%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." As of March 31, 2023, ES Bancshares return on average equity and return on tangible equity was 5.40% and 5.47% respectively compared to 7.71% and 7.82% for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Goodwill was $581 thousand as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022.

Financial Performance Overview:
For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net income totaled $599 thousand, which reflects a decrease of $244 thousand, in comparison to $843 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to increased cost of funding.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, decreased $245 thousand, to $4.2 million from $4.4 million at December 31, 2022. The Company’s net interest margin decreased by 37 basis points to 2.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 3.26% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to increased cost of funds as a result of higher levels of FHLB advances and interest-bearing deposits, in a rising rate environment.

There was a $17 thousand benefit for loan credit losses entry for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $99 thousand provision entry for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net charge offs for the three months ended March 31, 2023, totaled $239 thousand.

Non-interest income decreased $183 thousand, to $174 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with non-interest income of $357 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to less loan fees collected and a fourth quarter 2022 sale of a repossessed asset which did not reoccur in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense totaled $3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, or an increase of 2.3%. The increase in non-interest expense can be attributed to increased occupancy and equipment expenses and increased professional fees offset by decreased data processing service fees.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “FRB”) while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, two Loan Production offices and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(in thousands)
    March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		   March 31,
2022
    (unaudited) (unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,827   38,115     87,394  
Securities   15,629   16,042     17,064  
Loans receivable, net:          
Real estate mortgage loans   521,696   494,064     382,333  
Commercial and Lines of Credit   17,018   14,110     28,701  
Construction Loans   -   -     600  
Home Equity and Consumer Loans   358   465     3,600  
Deferred costs   4,213   3,953     2,811  
Allowance for Loan Credit Losses   (4,882 ) (5,860 )   (5,758 )
Total loans receivable, net   538,403   506,732     412,287  
Investment in restricted stock, at cost   5,368   4,779     2,505  
Bank premises and equipment, net   6,037   6,209     6,763  
Accrued interest receivable   2,338   2,020     1,755  
Goodwill   581   581     581  
Repossessed assets   164   -     352  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   5,236   5,202     5,101  
Other Assets   7,844   8,175     8,286  
Total Assets $ 639,427   587,855     542,088  
           
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity          
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits   135,680   132,997     143,004  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   311,800   276,174     294,074  
Brokered Deposits   39,504   40,627     19,749  
Total Deposits   486,984   449,798     456,827  
Bond Issue, net of costs   13,678   13,666     13,637  
Borrowed Money   78,000   64,900     15,000  
Other Liabilities   15,954   15,490     16,346  
Total Liabilities   594,616   543,854     501,810  
Stockholders' equity   44,811   44,001     40,278  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 639,427   587,855     542,088  


  ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		   March 31,
2022
  (unaudited) (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest income        
Loans $ 6,064   $ 5,652   $ 4,771  
Securities   113     137     91  
Other interest-earning assets   367     228     64  
Total Interest Income   6,544     6,017     4,926  
Interest expense        
Deposits   1,616     1,068     294  
Borrowings   768     545     271  
Total Interest Expense   2,384     1,613     565  
Net Interest Income   4,160     4,404     4,361  
(Benefit)/Provision for Loan Credit Losses   (17 )   99     (113 )
Net Interest Income after (Benefit)/Pro for Loan Losses   4,177     4,305     4,474  
Non-interest income        
Deposit service charges   80     91     84  
Loan fee income   57     146     141  
Gain on Loan Sales   -     -     241  
Other   37     120     38  
Total non-interest income   174     357     504  
Non-interest expenses        
Compensation and benefits   1,855     1,881     1,721  
Occupancy and equipment   641     554     689  
Data processing service fees   302     386     260  
Marketing   99     77     108  
Professional fees   219     179     255  
NYS Banking & FDIC Assessments   55     56     82  
Printing & Office Supplies   57     68     44  
Insurance   45     53     38  
Other   299     238     275  
Total non-interest expense   3,572     3,492     3,472  
Income prior to tax expense   778     1,170     1,506  
Income taxes   179     327     326  
Net Income $ 599   $ 843   $ 1,180  


  For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
  March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022
  Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Average
Yield/Cost 		Avg Bal Rolling
3 Mos. 		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Average
Yield/Cost 		Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Average
Yield/Cost
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable $ 529,041 $ 6,064 4.58 % $ 494,728 $ 5,652 4.57 % $ 417,386 $ 4,771 4.57 %
Investment securities   15,979   113 2.83 %   22,678   137 2.42 %   12,574   91 2.90 %
Interest-bearing deposits   27,170   287 4.23 %   19,536   162 3.32 %   66,837   32 0.19 %
Restricted investment in bank stock   4,290   80 7.46 %   3,652   66 7.20 %   2,452   32 5.26 %
Total interest-earning assets   576,480   6,544 4.54 %   540,594   6,017
 4.45 %   499,250   4,926 3.95 %
Non-interest earning assets   17,355       17,871       19,334    
Total assets $ 593,835     $ 558,465     $ 518,584    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 30,193 $ 34 0.46 % $ 32,065 $ 35 0.44 % $ 31,583 $ 30 0.39 %
Money market accounts   5,794   3 0.21 %   7,201   4 0.25 %   9,415   4 0.19 %
Savings accounts   110,995   320 1.17 %   108,170   221 0.81 %   167,118   118 0.29 %
Certificates of deposit   190,984   1,259 2.67 %   155,086   808 2.07 %   88,816   142 0.65 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   337,966   1,616 1.94 %   302,522   1,068 1.40 %   296,932   294 0.40 %
Borrowings   55,415   547 4.00 %   40,980   324 3.14 %   15,116   50 1.35 %
Subordinated debenture   13,672   221 6.56 %   13,663   221 6.42 %   13,632   221 6.56 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   407,053   2,384 2.38 %   357,165   1,613 1.79 %   325,680   565 0.70 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   127,843       141,466       139,583    
Other liabilities   14,617       16,121       15,235    
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   142,460       157,587       154,818    
Stockholders' equity   44,322       43,713       38,086    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 593,835     $ 558,465     $ 518,584    
Net interest income   $ 4,160     $ 4,404     $ 4,361  
Average interest rate spread     2.17 %     2.66 %     3.24 %
Net interest margin     2.89 %     3.26 %     3.49 %
                   


Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights

 Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Income Statement          
  Return on Average Assets   0.40 %   0.60 %   0.65 %   1.73 %   0.90 %
  Return on Average Equity   5.40 %   7.71 %   8.12 %   22.83 %   11.78 %
  Return on Average Tangible Equity   5.47 %   7.82 %   8.23 %   23.15 %   11.96 %
  Efficiency Ratio   53.18 %   54.78 %   60.97 %   52.56 %   68.27 %
Yields / Costs          
  Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets   4.54 %   4.45 %   4.07 %   3.82 %   3.95 %
  Cost of Funds   2.38 %   1.79 %   1.21 %   0.73 %   0.69 %
  Net Interest Margin   2.89 %   3.26 %   3.27 %   3.34 %   3.47 %
Capital Ratios          
  Equity / Assets   7.01 %   7.48 %   7.68 %   7.85 %   7.43 %
  Tangible Equity / Assets   6.92 %   7.39 %   7.59 %   7.75 %   7.33 %
  Tier 1 leverage ratio (a)   9.65 %   10.11 %   10.3 %   9.9 %   10.0 %
  Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)   13.87 %   14.26 %   14.7 %   15.8 %   15.5 %
  Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)   13.87 %   14.26 %   14.7 %   15.8 %   15.5 %
  Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)   15.12 %   15.51 %   16.0 %   17.0 %   16.8 %
Stock Valuation          
  Book Value $ 6.67   $ 6.55   $ 6.47   $ 6.37   $ 6.04  
  Tangible Book Value $ 6.59   $ 6.47   $ 6.39   $ 6.28   $ 5.96  
  Shares Outstanding (b)   6,714     6,714     6,666     6,663     6,663  
Asset Quality          
  ALLL / Total Loans   0.90 %   1.14 %   1.20 %   1.37 %   1.38 %
  Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans   0.17 %   0.28 %   0.34 %   0.38 %   0.42 %
  Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets   0.19 %   0.25 %   0.31 %   0.37 %   0.39 %
             
  (a) Ratios at Bank level                   (b) Shares outstanding presented in thousands      

 


Primary Logo

ES Bancshares, Inc Announces First Quarter Results Reporting $37 Million in Organic Deposit Growth and Overall Estimated Uninsured Deposits of 22%

