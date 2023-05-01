ES Bancshares, Inc Announces First Quarter Results Reporting $37 Million in Organic Deposit Growth and Overall Estimated Uninsured Deposits of 22%

/EIN News/ -- STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The Company’s net income was $599 thousand or $0.09 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $843 thousand or $0.12 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022.



Key Financial Data 1Q23 Highlights Profitability Metrics 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 • Net Revenues of $4.3 million including $4.2 million of net interest income and $174 thousand of non-interest income



• Net Income of $599 thousand and earnings per common share of $0.09



• Average loans increased 6.9% quarter-over-quarter with average total deposits increasing by 4.9% since prior quarter.



• Uninsured deposits were $108 million, or 22% of total deposits, at the end of the first quarter. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $70 million of borrowing capacity.



• Total assets grew to $639 million an increase of $51 million. Return on average assets (%) 0.40% 0.60% 0.90% Return on average common equity (%) 5.40% 7.64% 11.78% Return on tangible common equity (%) 5.47% 7.74% 11.96% Net interest margin (%) 2.89% 3.26% 3.47% Income Statement (a) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Net interest income $ 4,159 $ 4,404 4,361 Non-interest income $ 174 $ 357 504 Net income $ 599 $ 843 1,180 Earnings per share- Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.13 0.18 Earnings per share- Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.12 0.17 Balance Sheet (a) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Average total loans $ 529,041 $ 494,728 414,336 Average total deposits $ 465,809 $ 443,988 449,034 Book value per share $ 6.67 $ 6.55 6.04 Tangible book value per share $ 6.59 $ 6.47 5.96 (a) In thousands except for per share amounts

Phil Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. commented on the quarter stating, “The first quarter of 2023 was a challenging environment for the financial sector with rates continuing to increase and market fears of a banking crisis. At the same time ESBS continued to demonstrate its strength as a Community Bank leaning on its relationship-oriented business model with loan growth of 6% and deposit inflows of 8%. Continuing strong results should allow for us to compound book value and build for long term success.



While we saw improved asset quality ratios and controlled expenses during the quarter, the strong core organic results were offset by higher-than-expected funding costs resulting in a net revenue decrease. As we progress through the year, we will look to continue to reduce high-cost funding only improving the positioning of the institution for uncertain headwinds.

Tom Sperzel, President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. added, “The conservative balance sheet and prudent risk management processes of the Company have allowed for continued execution of the Company’s strategic plan.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

As of March 31, 2023, total assets were $639.4 million, an increase of $51.5 million, or 9%, as compared to total assets of $587.9 million on December 31, 2022. The increase can be attributed to growth of the loan portfolio and an increased cash position which stemmed from deposit inflows and increased Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings.

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses totaled $538.4 million, an increase of $31.7 million or 6% from December 31, 2022, due to loan originations. The Company adopted the CECL methodology for calculating credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The adoption resulted in an increase of $137 thousand to retained earnings. As of March 31, 2023, the Allowance for Credit Losses as a percentage of gross loans was 0.90%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets were $1.2 million or 0.19% of total assets, as of March 31, 2023, improving from $1.3 million or 0.25% of total assets at December 31, 2022. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.17% and 0.28%, as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Total liabilities increased $50.7 million to $594.6 from $543.9 million, due to an increase in funding across deposits and FHLB advances. Deposits increased $37.2 million, or 8% to $487.0 million as of March 31, 2023, when compared to December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits aided in reducing the loans-to-deposit ratio to 111.6%, down from 114.0%. FHLB advances increased $13.1 million to increase cash liquidity.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.65%, 13.87%, 13.87% and 15.12%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." As of March 31, 2023, ES Bancshares return on average equity and return on tangible equity was 5.40% and 5.47% respectively compared to 7.71% and 7.82% for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. Goodwill was $581 thousand as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022.

Financial Performance Overview:

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net income totaled $599 thousand, which reflects a decrease of $244 thousand, in comparison to $843 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to increased cost of funding.



Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, decreased $245 thousand, to $4.2 million from $4.4 million at December 31, 2022. The Company’s net interest margin decreased by 37 basis points to 2.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to 3.26% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to increased cost of funds as a result of higher levels of FHLB advances and interest-bearing deposits, in a rising rate environment.



There was a $17 thousand benefit for loan credit losses entry for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $99 thousand provision entry for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net charge offs for the three months ended March 31, 2023, totaled $239 thousand.



Non-interest income decreased $183 thousand, to $174 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared with non-interest income of $357 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to less loan fees collected and a fourth quarter 2022 sale of a repossessed asset which did not reoccur in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense totaled $3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, or an increase of 2.3%. The increase in non-interest expense can be attributed to increased occupancy and equipment expenses and increased professional fees offset by decreased data processing service fees.

About ES Bancshares Inc.

ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “FRB”) while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, two Loan Production offices and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

ES Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

(in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,827 38,115 87,394 Securities 15,629 16,042 17,064 Loans receivable, net: Real estate mortgage loans 521,696 494,064 382,333 Commercial and Lines of Credit 17,018 14,110 28,701 Construction Loans - - 600 Home Equity and Consumer Loans 358 465 3,600 Deferred costs 4,213 3,953 2,811 Allowance for Loan Credit Losses (4,882 ) (5,860 ) (5,758 ) Total loans receivable, net 538,403 506,732 412,287 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 5,368 4,779 2,505 Bank premises and equipment, net 6,037 6,209 6,763 Accrued interest receivable 2,338 2,020 1,755 Goodwill 581 581 581 Repossessed assets 164 - 352 Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,236 5,202 5,101 Other Assets 7,844 8,175 8,286 Total Assets $ 639,427 587,855 542,088 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits 135,680 132,997 143,004 Interest-Bearing Deposits 311,800 276,174 294,074 Brokered Deposits 39,504 40,627 19,749 Total Deposits 486,984 449,798 456,827 Bond Issue, net of costs 13,678 13,666 13,637 Borrowed Money 78,000 64,900 15,000 Other Liabilities 15,954 15,490 16,346 Total Liabilities 594,616 543,854 501,810 Stockholders' equity 44,811 44,001 40,278 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 639,427 587,855 542,088





ES Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Loans $ 6,064 $ 5,652 $ 4,771 Securities 113 137 91 Other interest-earning assets 367 228 64 Total Interest Income 6,544 6,017 4,926 Interest expense Deposits 1,616 1,068 294 Borrowings 768 545 271 Total Interest Expense 2,384 1,613 565 Net Interest Income 4,160 4,404 4,361 (Benefit)/Provision for Loan Credit Losses (17 ) 99 (113 ) Net Interest Income after (Benefit)/Pro for Loan Losses 4,177 4,305 4,474 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 80 91 84 Loan fee income 57 146 141 Gain on Loan Sales - - 241 Other 37 120 38 Total non-interest income 174 357 504 Non-interest expenses Compensation and benefits 1,855 1,881 1,721 Occupancy and equipment 641 554 689 Data processing service fees 302 386 260 Marketing 99 77 108 Professional fees 219 179 255 NYS Banking & FDIC Assessments 55 56 82 Printing & Office Supplies 57 68 44 Insurance 45 53 38 Other 299 238 275 Total non-interest expense 3,572 3,492 3,472 Income prior to tax expense 778 1,170 1,506 Income taxes 179 327 326 Net Income $ 599 $ 843 $ 1,180





For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Avg Bal

Rolling

3 Mos. Interest

Rolling

3 Mos. Average

Yield/Cost Avg Bal Rolling

3 Mos. Interest

Rolling

3 Mos. Average

Yield/Cost Avg Bal

Rolling

3 Mos. Interest

Rolling

3 Mos. Average

Yield/Cost Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 529,041 $ 6,064 4.58 % $ 494,728 $ 5,652 4.57 % $ 417,386 $ 4,771 4.57 % Investment securities 15,979 113 2.83 % 22,678 137 2.42 % 12,574 91 2.90 % Interest-bearing deposits 27,170 287 4.23 % 19,536 162 3.32 % 66,837 32 0.19 % Restricted investment in bank stock 4,290 80 7.46 % 3,652 66 7.20 % 2,452 32 5.26 % Total interest-earning assets 576,480 6,544 4.54 % 540,594 6,017

4.45 % 499,250 4,926 3.95 % Non-interest earning assets 17,355 17,871 19,334 Total assets $ 593,835 $ 558,465 $ 518,584 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 30,193 $ 34 0.46 % $ 32,065 $ 35 0.44 % $ 31,583 $ 30 0.39 % Money market accounts 5,794 3 0.21 % 7,201 4 0.25 % 9,415 4 0.19 % Savings accounts 110,995 320 1.17 % 108,170 221 0.81 % 167,118 118 0.29 % Certificates of deposit 190,984 1,259 2.67 % 155,086 808 2.07 % 88,816 142 0.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits 337,966 1,616 1.94 % 302,522 1,068 1.40 % 296,932 294 0.40 % Borrowings 55,415 547 4.00 % 40,980 324 3.14 % 15,116 50 1.35 % Subordinated debenture 13,672 221 6.56 % 13,663 221 6.42 % 13,632 221 6.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 407,053 2,384 2.38 % 357,165 1,613 1.79 % 325,680 565 0.70 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 127,843 141,466 139,583 Other liabilities 14,617 16,121 15,235 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 142,460 157,587 154,818 Stockholders' equity 44,322 43,713 38,086 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 593,835 $ 558,465 $ 518,584 Net interest income $ 4,160 $ 4,404 $ 4,361 Average interest rate spread 2.17 % 2.66 % 3.24 % Net interest margin 2.89 % 3.26 % 3.49 %





Five Quarter

Performance Ratio Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Income Statement Return on Average Assets 0.40 % 0.60 % 0.65 % 1.73 % 0.90 % Return on Average Equity 5.40 % 7.71 % 8.12 % 22.83 % 11.78 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 5.47 % 7.82 % 8.23 % 23.15 % 11.96 % Efficiency Ratio 53.18 % 54.78 % 60.97 % 52.56 % 68.27 % Yields / Costs Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets 4.54 % 4.45 % 4.07 % 3.82 % 3.95 % Cost of Funds 2.38 % 1.79 % 1.21 % 0.73 % 0.69 % Net Interest Margin 2.89 % 3.26 % 3.27 % 3.34 % 3.47 % Capital Ratios Equity / Assets 7.01 % 7.48 % 7.68 % 7.85 % 7.43 % Tangible Equity / Assets 6.92 % 7.39 % 7.59 % 7.75 % 7.33 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (a) 9.65 % 10.11 % 10.3 % 9.9 % 10.0 % Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a) 13.87 % 14.26 % 14.7 % 15.8 % 15.5 % Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a) 13.87 % 14.26 % 14.7 % 15.8 % 15.5 % Total Risk-based capital ratio (a) 15.12 % 15.51 % 16.0 % 17.0 % 16.8 % Stock Valuation Book Value $ 6.67 $ 6.55 $ 6.47 $ 6.37 $ 6.04 Tangible Book Value $ 6.59 $ 6.47 $ 6.39 $ 6.28 $ 5.96 Shares Outstanding (b) 6,714 6,714 6,666 6,663 6,663 Asset Quality ALLL / Total Loans 0.90 % 1.14 % 1.20 % 1.37 % 1.38 % Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans 0.17 % 0.28 % 0.34 % 0.38 % 0.42 % Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.37 % 0.39 % (a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares outstanding presented in thousands



