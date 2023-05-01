Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,609 in the last 365 days.

Earth Day, Every Day

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages students to design Earth Day patches to bring greater awareness to the environment in the state and elsewhere.

Yet, like Earth Day, which began in 1970 and kicked-started the environmental movement, the concern for our outdoor places isn’t simply a once-a-year-thing, but ongoing.

Understanding this, the Game and Fish Department supports Earth Day, Every Day to promote continual awareness about the environment.

Anyone who participates in public land clean up and improvement projects will receive the 2023 Earth Day Patch to recognize their service and celebrate Earth Day. Projects that qualify include refuse removal on local, state or federal property, and landscaping on public property such as planting trees, bushes and pollinator plants.

For more information, or to request patches for your group’s service project, contact Sherry Niesar, Earth Day coordinator, at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov

You just read:

Earth Day, Every Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more