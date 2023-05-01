The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages students to design Earth Day patches to bring greater awareness to the environment in the state and elsewhere.

Yet, like Earth Day, which began in 1970 and kicked-started the environmental movement, the concern for our outdoor places isn’t simply a once-a-year-thing, but ongoing.

Understanding this, the Game and Fish Department supports Earth Day, Every Day to promote continual awareness about the environment.

Anyone who participates in public land clean up and improvement projects will receive the 2023 Earth Day Patch to recognize their service and celebrate Earth Day. Projects that qualify include refuse removal on local, state or federal property, and landscaping on public property such as planting trees, bushes and pollinator plants.

For more information, or to request patches for your group’s service project, contact Sherry Niesar, Earth Day coordinator, at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov.