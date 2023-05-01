Best-Selling Business Author Marshall Goldsmith to Present Rose-Hulman’s Commencement Address, Receive Honorary Degree
Rose-Hulman is where I developed my love for learning and teamwork, while exploring those special elements of leadership and personal fulfillment that drive success in business and life.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s 2023 Commencement Speaker, best-selling business book author and recognized executive leadership coach Marshall Goldsmith, PhD, will return to his alma mater May 27 to provide advice to the Class of 2023 about leadership, personal and professional fulfillment, and having a great career.
Goldsmith, a 1970 Rose-Hulman mathematical economics alumnus, also will receive an honorary degree in engineering from the college during the ceremony in the fieldhouse area of the Sports and Recreation Center.
“As one of the world’s greatest thinkers whose books and leadership consulting influences millions of global business professionals, Marshall Goldsmith’s wisdom and advice will be invaluable to members of our Class of 2023 as they prepare to embark and impact their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.
Goldsmith has authored several New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today best-selling books about leadership, management, and personal and professional development. His latest book, “The Earned Life,” (2022) offers practical advice, taken from Buddhism inspiration, to help readers lead a more fulfilling and satisfying life.
Other popular books include “What Got You Here Won’t Get You There” (2007), which was recently recognized as one of the Ten Best Business Books Ever Written by Chief Executive magazine; “MOJO: How To Get It, How To Keep It, How To Get It Back If You Lose It” (2010), providing tools to achieve happiness and meaning – not only in business, but in life; “Triggers” (2015), about the environmental and psychological triggers that can derail people at work and in life; and “How Women Rise: Break The 12 Habits Holding You Back From Your Next Raise, Promotion, Or Job” (2018), with co-author Sally Helgesen, that identifies ways for women to achieve their professional goals.
Goldsmith also has been recognized as one of the #1 Leadership Thinkers and Top Ten Business Thinkers in the World and is a member of the Thinkers50 Management Hall of Fame in London. His exclusive leadership coaching list features a Who’s Who of more than 200 highest level global chief executives, with a six-month waiting list for potential new clients.
“Rose-Hulman is where I developed my love for learning and teamwork, while exploring those special elements of leadership and personal fulfillment that drive success in business and life,” said Goldsmith, who earned a Master of Business Administration at Indiana University and a doctorate from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife, Lyda Goldsmith, PhD.
At Rose-Hulman’s 2021 Homecoming, Goldsmith returned with several of his Class of 1970 classmates to participate in a 50-Year Commencement anniversary celebration. He joined with members of the college’s Class of 2020 in a special campus processional before receiving their diplomas and 50-year awards – from an event postponed from May of 2020 by COVID-19 pandemic health and safety precautions.
“I saw how important that Commencement walk (through campus) was for today’s Rose-Hulman graduates. I also was surprised with how special that day was for me, my classmates, and family and friends. It will be nice to return this May to enjoy it all over again with all the pomp and circumstance of a regular Commencement,” he said.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,200 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
