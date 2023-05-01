Intrusion, Inc. Announces Significant Renewal in its Legacy Consulting Business

PLANO, TX / ACCESWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Intrusion Inc. INTZ, a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, announced today a notable business win demonstrating further revenue expansion. The business win involves a renewed contract in Intrusion's legacy consulting segment amounting to $1.25 million annually.

"We are pleased to announce this renewal from a major purchaser of our services utilizing our applied threat intelligence, further exemplifying the confidence and ongoing need for Intrusion's critical cyber security solutions," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "Our focus remains on meeting the growing challenges presented by threat actors. This renewal validates the need for businesses to be proactive in protecting their vital networks, utilizing tools with strong intelligence, and staying focused on emerging threats. We continue to make progress along our strategic initiatives and build annual recurring revenue with sustainable profitability while delivering value to our stakeholders."

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working exclusively with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield is designed to allow businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known malicious or unknown connections from both entering or exiting a network to help protect against Zero-Day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network can elevate an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our expectations for positive results from our recent sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives, which statements reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that our recent sales, marketing, and strategic efforts will not result in increased product awareness or sales of our Intrusion Shield. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, the risk that this financing fails to provide the needed capital for the Company to execute its current business strategies, the Company does not achieve the anticipated results from its current sales, marketing, operational, and product development initiatives, as well as risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

