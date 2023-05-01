First Nations Mobilize on the Issue of Protected Areas in Quebec

WENDAKE, QC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - From May 2nd to May 4th, in the context of the event "Moving Toward a Network of Indigenous Protected Areas" organized by the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute (FNQLSDI), First Nations will meet to further advance the issue of Indigenous protected areas across Quebec.

Since 2022, First Nations have been working with the FNQLSDI to identify their expectations, concerns and needs in order to provide guidelines for the development of the new Aboriginal-led protected areas status under the Natural Heritage Conservation Act.

This new status requires Nation-to-Nation collaboration and will contribute to achieving the provincial commitments to conserve 30% of the territory, by 2030. First Nations have the skills, the knowledge and the leadership required to preserve and protect their territories and its resources, along with their identities and their cultures. It is therefore essential that First Nations visions be at the core of the approaches surrounding Aboriginal-led protected areas.

" First Nations have received from their ancestors the responsibility to protect the lands and resources and have the duty to transmit them to the next generations, bearers of their future, their culture and their language. Lands that are not surrendered, let us remember. " – Chief Piétacho; quoting from the Statement by the AFNQL Chiefs on their lands [translated from French].

Over 60 representatives of the 10 Nations in Quebec and several representatives of the provincial and federal governments will be attending this event, so it will be an opportunity to deepen this collaboration from Nation to Nation and to foster the protection of the territories.

About the FNQLSDI

Founded in 2000 by the AFNQL Chiefs, the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute's main mandate is to collaborate with First Nations in the implementation of their sustainable development vision. https://fnqlsdi.ca/

