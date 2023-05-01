The Cheesecake Factory Makes Mother's Day Even Sweeter With Special Online Gift Card Offer

Receive a $10 Bonus Card for every $50 in Gift Cards Purchased Online through Mother's Day

The Cheesecake Factory® CAKE, known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is making Mother's Day shopping sweeter and easier with a special online gift card offer. For every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online at www.thecheesecakefactory.com/MothersDay from Monday, May 1, 2023 through Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023, guests will receive a complimentary $10 Bonus Card redeemable May 15, 2023 through June 7, 2023*.

With an extensive menu of more than 250 dishes – freshly prepared and from scratch – and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes, The Cheesecake Factory Gift Cards and Bonus Cards are the perfect gifts to give to mom or to keep for yourself. Use them when dining in or ordering pickup or curbside to-go online from order.thecheesecakefactory.com.

*Terms and Conditions:

Subject to availability, purchaser will receive one $10.00 Bonus Card for every $50.00 worth of The Cheesecake Factory gift cards purchased online in a single transaction from 05/01/2023 through 05/14/2023 at www.thecheesecakefactory.com/MothersDay. Bonus Cards may be used beginning 05/15/2023 and expire 06/07/2023 (end of business day). Promotion may be terminated at any time. Bonus Cards may not be used in conjunction with any other discount or offer. Full terms and conditions, including additional restrictions on the use of Bonus Cards, are available at https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/gift-card-offer.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 318 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 30 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2023, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the tenth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune ©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

