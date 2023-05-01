L.O.L. Surprise!™ Bubble Surprise™ Launches in June, Rounding Out Innovative Portfolio of New Toys in First Half of 2023

The Globally Popular Brand from MGA Entertainment Continues to Create New Dolls That Show Its Commitment to Innovation and Play Value through Transformation Features, Licensing Partnerships, and Reimagined Classics

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sensation L.O.L. Surprise!™ from MGA Entertainment (MGA) – one of the fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world – today announced the launch of the L.O.L. Surprise!™ Bubble Surprise™ line. This exciting new line joins the brand’s highly innovative new releases in the first half of the year that engage kids and kidults, with an acute focus on three categories of play and collectibles: exciting and new water/color transformations, strategic licensing partnerships, and reimagined classics.

The highly popular L.O.L. Surprise! brand is entering its seventh year with more toy innovation and play value in the first half of 2023. Each tot, the cute and collectible small dolls, come in a ball that features a blind unboxing experience, in which the consumer peels back layer after layer to unwrap and reveal multiple surprises. The larger fashion dolls, L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls, each come with unique features and special surprises. The audience reach of the brand has also expanded, reaching consumers as young as 4-years-old, up to kidults – those adults who love to play with and collect toys.

“L.O.L. Surprise! is consistently innovating and bringing newness to both current and new fans worldwide. In fact, our L.O.L. Surprise! Sunshine Makeover line is selling out due to its magical and dramatic color change,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, MGA Entertainment, “We call L.O.L. Surprise! ‘the ball that started it all,’ and are committed to continue building on that global momentum in 2023 and beyond with our newest L.O.L. Surprise! Bubble Surprise line and more great innovations in the fall.”

The latest dolls launching in the first half of 2023 can be organized into three main categories: exciting transformations, licensing partnerships, and innovative takes on classics.

The magic of transformation plays a big role in the strategic innovation of L.O.L. Surprise! Not only are these dolls a fun surprise from the blind unboxing experience, but these two lines also undergo a transformation, either from daylight or water, that adds another exciting element of surprise. L.O.L. Surprise!™ Bubble Surprise™ Dolls (launching 6/1/23) feature all new innovation, 12 fan-favorite characters, and dazzling bubble surprises to discover. Each doll has a unique bubbling foam unboxing feature that reveals a hidden tot and several surprises. Follow the simple instructions to reveal the bubble surprise with each doll: mix water and the included “sugar” and “spice” in the ball, then twist and watch the bubbles fizz up and change color to reveal the surprise doll. This all-new series will launch on June 1, 2023. Additional dolls (launching June 2023) that undergo this transformation include: L.O.L. Surprise! Bubble Surprise Lil Sisters line that comes with 12 tots with unique color change features for each doll, from hair color to a new outfit; L.O.L. Surprise! Bubble Surprise Pets line consists of 12 fan-favorite pets each with fizz surprises to discover; and L.O.L. Surprise! Bubble Surprise Deluxe includes an exclusive doll, Lil Sister, 2 outfits, 2 pairs of shoes, a bottle, and color changing fizz.

High-level licensing partnerships are a vital part of the brand’s consistent business strategy to expand its reach, affinity, and accessibility across a wide range of fans by collaborating with best-in-class partners to create new products that are unexpected, sometimes nostalgic, and always just downright fun. Launching last year, L.O.L. Surprise! has introduced a new segment, “L.O.L. Surprise! Loves …” which includes several lines featuring unique partnerships across sports, food, and lifestyle spaces and is set to expand rapidly in coming months.

L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Bites™ Series 1 (launched March 2023) is an item for the growing audience of adults who play with and collect toys and which features General Mills breakfast cereal brands for a spoonful of nostalgia. General Mills cereal brands – including Cinnamon Toast Crunch®, Wheaties®, Lucky Charms®, and Honey Nut Cheerios® – inspire innovative and unique fashions worn by each tot doll in the line.

Reimagined and innovative takes on collectible classics remain a strong segment of the L.O.L. Surprise! portfolio. The brand continues to innovate based off its most popular collectible dolls and features to bring newness to the brand experience.

Sooo Mini!™ L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dolls (launched January 2023) are the first-ever ball-within-a-ball unboxing experience. The 12 news dolls are fan-favorite classics from the previous series that come with a smaller ball on its head that you can detach, unwrap and reveal additional surprises. Each smaller ball is decorated in the wrapping design of the dolls' season and the Tot comes with a water surprise when you feed them from their bottle. Also introduced as part of the! line are the Sooo Mini! L.O.L. Surprise! Lil Sisters (launched January 2023) that are an even smaller version of the tots that come with their own smaller ball and accessories

L.O.L. Surprise!™ Confetti Pop Birthday™ (launched January 2023) is a new item, combining best-selling features from previous lines ­– Confetti Pop, glitter, and the birthday theme – into a present box format. A classic, nostalgic celebration of letting your inner child out on your birthday with the L.O.L. Surprise! twist!

The line also includes L.O.L. Surprise! Confetti Pop Birthday Sisters (launched January 2023) that comes with two dolls, a Big and Lil Sister, complete with 10 surprises in each set and nine dynamic duos to collect



These new innovations are but a snapshot of the brand’s newest surprises. L.O.L. Surprise! continues to produce a steady roll-out of new products each year, and there will be even more new products in the fall and winter as the brand gears up for the holiday season.

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are available at Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To stay up to date with the latest news and content, visit the official website lolsurprise.com and social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, Baby born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

