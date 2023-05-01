Google's New Focus On Helpful Content Shakes up Digital Marketing's Go-To SEO Playbook

As the uncontested search engine leader, changes in Google's new reinforcement learning algorithm can make or break a company's online traffic. How do businesses adapt their digital marketing strategies to avoid losing traction? Derek Chew, CEO of Fullmoon Digital, explains that digital marketing is not just about 1's and 0's.

WINDERMERE, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cracking the latest code to rank among the coveted top three spots of Google's search results can be an elusive challenge. A business may enjoy a steady stream of leads from top-ranking content only to discover it has lost ground after an algorithm change. Google is continually adjusting its search engine ranking system and user interface, averaging 12 changes per day, keeping digital marketers on their toes.(1) Google's most recent algorithm change, the "helpful content" update, is designed to reward content written for people by people rather than for search engines using AI technology.(2) Derek Chew, CEO of Fullmoon Digital (FMDM), maintains that the foundations of successful digital marketing remain the same regardless of what methods Google employs.

Chew contends, "Digital marketing strategies that focus on the fundamentals of driving website traffic, improving conversion rate optimization, and delivering an outstanding customer experience will see steady market gains regardless of what changes Google makes to their algorithm."

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is one strategy within the larger realm of digital marketing. SEO is the process of creating targeted content optimized for positioning an internet site among the top search results to increase traffic on its web page. A top-search ranking helps establish a business as an authority in its industry. Digital marketing strategists who successfully incorporate SEO keywords and phrases in their web content have been historically rewarded by Google's SEO-driven search engine algorithm with a higher ranking among search results.

But when businesses lean too heavily on the technical aspects of SEO, they make themselves vulnerable to a drop in online visibility when the algorithm suddenly changes. For a long while, the emphasis in SEO was on target keywords and page optimization rather than connecting with customers by providing content that satisfies the purpose of their original query. To stay relevant, digital marketers must define their client's intended audience and purchasing habits. It is essential to narrow down the most appropriate channels (e.g., social media, YouTube) to successfully connect their target consumer to their brand and then deliver on their promises.(3)

Google asserts this most recent algorithm update will reward businesses that demonstrate their value by creating customer-directed content rather than simply catering its message to the current search technology.(4) By adopting client-first solutions, businesses can clearly communicate how their unique products or services outshine their competition. Fullmoon Digital Marketing's strategic and personalized approach supersedes algorithms.

Conversion rate optimization (CRO) is about employing strategies that steadily and systematically boost customer engagement with a website, such as clicking a banner ad, filling out a form, or subscribing to a newsletter, to increase the likelihood of repeat visits or business.(5) CRO is a powerful strategy that supports and amplifies all marketing efforts.

According to Chew, "Marketing opportunities live in conversion rate optimization more than uncasing an algorithm. Agencies should constantly be working to improve the customer experience; this will never change, no matter what Google does."

Chew notes, "At FMDM, we treat every client like family and take what we do very seriously — our client's success is our success. We believe in deeper communication, consistent collaboration, and working hard to traverse this journey together."

Fullmoon Digital Marketing wants to help businesses that are looking to shake up their industry. The Wolves' Den Marketing Incubator Program is a 12-month experience offered by FMDM to nurture innovative entrepreneurs with free access to a range of digital services to help establish a robust online presence, reach their target audience, and grow their company.

Selected businesses will have the opportunity to work with a fully dedicated marketing team who will provide expert guidance and strategic growth insights. By creating a comprehensive marketing strategy tailored to the needs of each business, the Incubator Program will propel them forward in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. Applications are accepted year-round. Visit The Wolves' Den Marketing Incubator – Fullmoon Digital Marketing Agency for complete details and eligibility requirements.

About Fullmoon Digital

Fullmoon Digital, founded by Derek Chew, a former early Yahoo! employee, is one of the few 100% independent digital marketing agencies in the United States. The firm is cross-functional, with deep experience in media planning and buying, digital consultancy, SEO, digital strategy, programmatic, analytics, performance marketing, paid media, social advertising, and creative. The company pushes the envelope of what is possible in terms of marketing and technology, all the while providing best-in-class digital marketing service to its "pack" of clients. For more information, please visit http://www.fullmoondigital.com.

References:

1. Search Engine Land. "Google Algorithm Updates: The Latest News and Guides." Search Engine Land, searchengineland.com/library/platforms/google/google-algorithm-updates.

2. Google. "What Creators Should Know about Google's August 2022 Helpful Content Update." Google, Google, 18 Aug. 2022, developers.google.com/search/blog/2022/08/helpful-content-update.

3. Rahman, Aquib. "Why You Need To Know the Difference Between SEO and Digital Marketing." Shiksha Online, 5 July 2022, shiksha.com/online-courses/articles/difference-between-seo-and-digital-marketing/.

4. Hood, John. "What Happens to SEO When the Algorithm Changes?" FastCompany, 9 Dec. 2022, fastcompany.com/90822395/what-happens-to-seo-when-the-algorithm-changes.

5. Digital Marketing Institute. "What Is Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO)?" Digital Marketing Institute, Digital Marketing Institute, 15 Mar. 2023, digitalmarketinginstitute.com/blog/what-is-conversion-rate-optimization-cro.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, khelms@jotopr.com

SOURCE Chargebacks911