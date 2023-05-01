CONCORD SUMMIT CAPITAL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL EXPANSION OF THE LOS ANGELES TEAM DUE TO HIGH MARKET DEMAND

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Summit Capital , one of the nation's leading intermediaries between sponsors and providers of capital for commercial real estate debt and equity financing, announces its expansion and of the Los Angeles team based on high market demand and to continue to grow its real estate investment and advisory businesses.

"I am pleased to expand our Los Angeles team with these dedicated and experienced structured finance specialists. I view Los Angeles as a very strategic real estate market where we can capitalize on our vast expertise in development and value-add finance as well as our debt purchase platform through Summit Investment Management and our Investment Fund," said Kevin O'Grady, Chairman of Concord Summit Capital.

The new management team includes:

Marcos Cardenas (Director)

Prior to joining Concord Summit Capital, Marcos Cardenas was on the Investments Team at the CIM Group based in Los Angeles where he successfully closed over $2 billion in debt & equity financings to facilitate the acquisition, repositioning, and development of multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality projects throughout the country. Prior to the CIM Group, Cardenas was on the Structured Finance team for Nuveen Real Estate where he closed over $2 billion in real estate financings. Prior to Nuveen, Cardenas worked in the Investment Banking Advisory Group at Green Street Advisors. Cardenas graduated cum laude from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

John Choi (Director)

John Choi has originated, underwritten and closed complex debt and equity transactions across various commercial real estate asset types, including multifamily, build-to-rent, hospitality, industrial, self-storage, retail, office, medical office, gas stations, for-sale residential and land. Since 2019 he has placed over $900 million in total financings. Choi recently was Director at George Smith Partners and previously founded and operated a mortgage and real estate brokerage. He was also a business development executive in technology, media and entertainment, with stints at YouTube, Fox Networks and DirecTV. John holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and is a board member of the UCLA Real Estate Alumni Group (REAG).

Ian Maxwell (Director)

Prior to joining Concord Summit Capital in the Los Angeles office, Ian Maxwell was the founder and managing partner of Greenrock, a boutique capital advisory firm that focused on complex, opportunistic real estate transactions. Prior to Greenrock, he was a Vice President at Cantor Fitzgerald - CCRE, where he focused on the origination of both fixed and floating rate CMBS debt. Maxwell has originated and closed over $2 billion in debt and equity financings. He received his Bachelor of Science from Centenary College and was a former Division 1 athlete. He holds a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in finance from Loyola Marymount University.

Clark Israeli (Analyst)

Prior to joining Concord Summit Capital, Clark Israeli was a capital markets analyst at StoryBuilt where he was responsible for financial analysis for a $1.5 billion real estate development portfolio of multifamily and single-family homes. Before his time at StoryBuilt, Israeli was an analyst at a Miami-based boutique investment sales brokerage, where he underwrote over a quarter of a billion dollars in property in the multifamily, retail, and office sectors. Israeli holds a Master of Science in Real Estate from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from Florida international University – and he enjoys a host of outdoor sports, such as hiking, snowboarding, rock climbing, and mountain biking.

Additionally, Concord Summit Capital recently arranged $32.6 million of total construction financing for ShoreHouse, a mixed-use condominium development on Main Street in Huntington Beach, Calif. Concord Summit sourced a $19.6 million senior construction loan and $13 million in CPACE financing.

Learn more at www.concordsummit.com and contact the Summit Los Angeles team at:

John Choi: JChoi@ConcordSummit.com

Marcos Cardenas: mcardenas@ConcordSummit.com

Ian Maxwell: IMaxwell@concordsummit.com

Clark Israeli: cisraeli@concordsummit.com

