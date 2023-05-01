Lamps Plus Lighting Purchases from Color Plus Collection Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in May and June

Ten percent of all purchases from Color Plus custom lighting collection in May and June benefit the My St. Jude Family campaign and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

Today Lamps Plus announced its continued participation in the My St. Jude Family campaign, joining St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and other brands to honor families around Mother's Day and Father's Day. From May 1 to June 30, 2023, ten percent of total sales within the Lamps Plus Color Plus lighting collection will support St. Jude's mission to cure childhood cancer and other serious diseases.

Dennis Swanson, CO-Founder and CEO of Lamps Plus, noted. "We're proud to join the My St. Jude Family campaign for our 3rd year in a row, in celebration of the St. Jude moms and dads who work tirelessly to support their families and the organization's mission. The Lamps Plus community extends our dedicated support to their work fighting life-threatening childhood diseases."

Lamps and light fixtures can infuse any room with a pop of color and texture, setting the mood and style of the space. Color Plus is a best-selling brand of lighting exclusive to Lamps Plus that allows customers to choose from over 100 designer colors, dozens of lamp bases, and hundreds of shades with exclusive patterns. The lamps and shades are made-to-order and assembled in-house by skilled artisans at Lamps Plus' Los Angeles headquarters workshop. Color Plus candle holder sets are also available.

Lamps Plus previously collaborated with St. Jude in 2019 to offer lamp shades and pillows featuring patient artwork, and they proudly partnered on My St. Jude Family Campaigns in 2021 and 2022. Learn more about Lamps Plus charitable partnerships.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.

It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org and following @StJude on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and @MyStJude on YouTube.

About Lamps Plus

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Lamps Plus is the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer, operating a thriving e-commerce business, along with 35 stores in the western United States. Lamps Plus carries a full range of lighting and home furnishings, including exclusive patented designs and artisan-made custom shades and lamps. The company's American Lighting Association-trained staff provides expert advice.

Learn more at LampsPlus.com and follow @LampsPlus on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and TikTok.

