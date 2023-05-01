McDonald's Canada Partners with Simu Liu as Ambassador for McHappy Day®, May 10

The Canadian actor is passionate about RMHC® Canada's mission of supporting families with sick children and empowering communities across the country

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada today announced Canadian actor Simu Liu will be the official ambassador of McHappy Day® taking place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. As the ambassador, Simu will be working alongside McDonald's Canada to rally Canadians leading up to and on McHappy Day to raise critical funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and other local children's charities across Canada.

"I am thrilled to be part of McHappy Day this year and to support RMHC and local children's charities across the country," said Simu Liu. "RMHC has been a vital support for thousands of families during their most difficult times, and I am happy to be part of the fundraising initiative this year. It's so important to come together as a community to help those in need, and I look forward to working with RMHC and McDonald's to make a difference."

To drum up excitement amongst Canadians to support McHappy Day, Simu will be appearing in the creative for this year's campaign and using his platform to raise awareness about how Canadians can easily get involved in giving back to families in their own communities. View the full 30s TV spot here, running now until May 9.

"McHappy Day is an incredibly special day for us at McDonald's Canada. From our independent franchisees and their crew, suppliers, and staff, we are so incredibly proud to come together alongside Canadians to support RMHC and other local children's charities," said Michèle Boudria, President and CEO of McDonald's Canada. "Feeding and fostering our communities is at the heart of who we are and what we do at McDonald's, and RMHC is at the centre of this support."

On May 10, all menu items, all day, support RMHC across Canada and other local children's charities. Whether it's joining the celebrations in restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through mobile order or McDelivery® on the McDonald's app, or via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash, it's the most delicious way to support that's easy and convenient for all.

And before McHappy Day, Canadians can start giving back through the following ways:

Peace Collective: Peace Collective has designed an exclusive collection that will see a portion of the proceeds from sales go to supporting RMHC Canada. Guests can purchase the swag while supplies last, in-store at the Peace Collective Toronto Distillery location, and online at: online at: https://www.peace-collective.com/pages/mchappy-day-2023

Peace Collective has designed an exclusive collection that will see a portion of the proceeds from sales go to supporting RMHC Canada. Guests can purchase the swag while supplies last, in-store at the Peace Collective Toronto Distillery location, and online at: online at: https://www.peace-collective.com/pages/mchappy-day-2023 McHappy Day Socks and Hearts: Guests can purchase McHappy Day Socks for $5 + tax, while supplies last at participating restaurants, either in restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through mobile order or McDelivery® on the McDonald's app, or via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash. Additionally, guests can purchase a McHappy Day Heart in restaurant or at the Drive-Thru, while supplies last at participating restaurants, through donations of either $2 , $5 , and $10

Facts:

McHappy Day is McDonald's Canada's largest charity-driven program. Since the first Ronald McDonald House ® opened its doors in Toronto, Canada in 1981, McDonald's fundraising programs like McHappy Day have helped RMHC support nearly 450,000 families across Canada .

largest charity-driven program. Since the first opened its doors in in 1981, McDonald's fundraising programs like McHappy Day have helped RMHC support nearly 450,000 families across . The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Canada give families a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child's treatment.

give families a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child's treatment. In an average year, RMHC supports over 26,000 families from more than 3,400 communities across Canada .

. Every day, McDonald's Canada along with our independent franchisees, and guests, support families receiving support from RMHC by purchasing Happy Meals and RMHC Cookies, as well as through coin box and kiosk donations.

along with our independent franchisees, and guests, support families receiving support from RMHC by purchasing Happy Meals and RMHC Cookies, as well as through coin box and kiosk donations. Last year, McDonald's Canada set a goal to donate over $70 million to RMHC by 2026. This will help to nearly double the number of bedrooms for families across Canada over the next 10 years (2022-2032).

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada