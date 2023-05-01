Professional Computer Service and Laptop Repair in Ottawa - Fast Response by Taleam
Taleam offer professional computer service in Ottawa, laptop repair, and products. Technician will help fix computer problem for business or home clients.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taleam, an Ottawa-based technology company, currently provides the fastest computer service in the Ottawa area to both corporate and personal users. Taleam was established in 2011 and services a wide range of commercial clientele. Their knowledgeable computer professionals provide high-quality computer service and products and can troubleshoot common computer issues. Virus removal, wi-fi troubleshooting, printer setup, data recovery, website setup, internet connection diagnosis, and much more are among their services.
— Melad Ahmadzai, CEO
Taleam now provides professional computer service and laptop repair in Ottawa within 4 hours of service request.
Taleam's technicians are able to install and upgrade Windows 11 software or setting up new printer or computer.
Melad Ahmadzai
Taleam
+1 613-979-0309
email us here