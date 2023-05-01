Submit Release
Professional Computer Service and Laptop Repair in Ottawa - Fast Response by Taleam

Melad Ahmadzai photo

Ahmadzai CEO of Taleam Systems

— Melad Ahmadzai, CEO
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taleam, an Ottawa-based technology company, currently provides the fastest computer service in the Ottawa area to both corporate and personal users. Taleam was established in 2011 and services a wide range of commercial clientele. Their knowledgeable computer professionals provide high-quality computer service and products and can troubleshoot common computer issues. Virus removal, wi-fi troubleshooting, printer setup, data recovery, website setup, internet connection diagnosis, and much more are among their services.

Taleam now provides professional computer service and laptop repair in Ottawa within 4 hours of service request.

Taleam's technicians are able to install and upgrade Windows 11 software or setting up new printer or computer.

Visit Taleam website to learn more.

Melad Ahmadzai
Taleam
+1 613-979-0309
email us here

