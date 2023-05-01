Fobi To Host Shareholder Update Call To Discuss Q3 2023 Results And Operational Highlights

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, BC, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce its third quarter 2023 interim financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) will be filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at the end of the business day on May 8, 2023.



Fobi will hold a Webinar with CEO Rob Anson, CFO Annie Chan, and CRO Colby McKenzie to review the Company’s interim financial results and highlights from the interim quarter on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:00am PST/12:00pm EST. Registration for the webinar is here .

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of the prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions in advance to ir@fobi.ai .

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

