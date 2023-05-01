DZS Expresse Wins Asian Telecom Award for Delivering PLDT Customers Superior Quality of Experience

Asian Business Review recognizes the ability of Expresse to dramatically improve the performance of the Philippines’ largest telco through advanced diagnostics and data-driven optimization

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Texas, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that the Asian Business Review’s Asian Telecom Awards 2023 has recognized the company for its work with PLDT, the largest fully integrated telco in the Philippines. The “Infrastructure of the Year” award highlights the role of DZS Expresse in helping PLDT identify and maximize fiber broadband speeds while maintaining a superior, reliable customer Quality of Experience (QoE).



“The 2023 Asian Telecom Awards recognize and celebrate Asia's most outstanding telecom companies for their ground-breaking achievements and initiatives, and their ability to navigate their way through market challenges while providing award-winning products and services to end-customers,” said Tim Charlton, Editor-In-Chief, Asia Telecom. “We would like to congratulate PLDT and DZS on this outstanding deployment, which will improve the quality of experience for millions of PLDT customers.”

“PLDT has been a valued partner for DZS for nearly a decade, and we are incredibly proud to help deliver hyper-fast broadband to predominately fiber communities across the Philippines,” said Daniel Won, DZS Chief Customer Officer for APAC. “The end-to-end network awareness that DZS Expresse provides is critical to ensuring the PLDT nationwide communications infrastructure upgrade to fiber is progressing smoothly with minimal disruptions to the overall customer experience.”

PLDT’s DZS Expresse solution currently monitors more than 3 million fixed broadband access lines daily and delivers actionable network improvement recommendations to more than 2,000 front line customer support staff. DZS Expresse provides PLDT with real-time broadband access performance evaluation, fault identification, fault localization, and field dispatch recommendations, driving measurable reductions in the daily customer call rate, the rate of field technician dispatches and customer churn.

This transformation brings improvements through its three-pronged strategy for PLDT’s network upgrades and expansion, which includes aggressive cell-site builds and upgrades to 4G/LTE/5G in many frequency bands, and swift and efficient fiberization of homes and businesses nationwide.

Among the benefits of deploying DZS Expresse are:

Lower customer churn

Improved ability to quickly resolve customer issues

Improved customer QoE

Improved visibility into network performance

Fewer customer service calls

Reduced field technician dispatches

Reduced operational costs



