Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, May 15, 2023

/EIN News/ -- RADNOR, Pa., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the financial markets close on Monday, May 15, 2023.

The Company’s management team will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. To access the call, please dial 1-877-704-4453 in the U.S. or 1-201-389-0920 if you are outside the U.S., followed by the conference ID: 13737778. If you would like a call back, please click this link, which will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call may be found here. A replay of the call will be available on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

Monday, May 15 @ 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic:   1-877-704-4453
International:   1-201-389-0920
Conference ID:   13737778
Webcast:   Link
     

About Mineralys

Mineralys is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys is initially developing for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@mineralystx.com


Media Relations

Tom Weible

Elixir Health Public Relations

Phone: (1) 515-707-9678

Email: tweible@elixirhealthpr.com


