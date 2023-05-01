Submit Release
Karat Packaging to Report 2023 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (“Karat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it will release its 2023 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call on the same day.

Call Date:
 Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time:
 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET
Phone: 
 877-418-4045 (domestic); 412-317-6745 (international)
Conference ID:
 Karat Packaging Inc.
Webcast:
 Accessible at https://irkarat.com/events-presentations/; archive available for approximately one year
   

About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
ir@karatpackaging.com


