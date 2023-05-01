Final Sanction Removed at InnovAge Sacramento PACE Center Enabling New Participant Enrollment

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), announced today that the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) is releasing InnovAge’s Sacramento PACE center from enrollment sanction effective May 1, 2023.



The state’s action follows its completion of a validation audit in December of last year and the release of sanction by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in November of 2022. The release of both sanctions permits InnovAge to resume normal enrollment of eligible Sacramento seniors into the PACE program at its center. CMS and DHCS are requiring InnovAge to conduct post-sanction corrective action and monitoring activities to address any issues identified during validation audits.

“I am proud of the work our team has done to earn the support of our regulatory partners to resume enrollment of eligible Sacramento seniors into the PACE program,” said CEO Patrick Blair. “With a dedication to our mission, our InnovAge associates worked tirelessly on continually improving the quality of care and service our valued participants receive.”

Blair concluded, “I am also grateful for the partnership and support provided by our state and federal regulatory partners as we addressed their findings to strengthen our operations in Sacramento and across the enterprise. As a team, we are committed to an ongoing journey of improvement and operational excellence as we endeavor to expand access to community-based care for even more seniors.”

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of December. 31, 2022, InnovAge served approximately 6,460 participants across 18 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

