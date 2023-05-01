Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,289 in the last 365 days.

TI-Trust, Inc. - 2023 Best Places to Work in Illinois

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Ill., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TI-Trust, Inc. (“TI-TRUST”) is proud to announce that for the fifth year in a row, they have been named as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Suburban Business.

“It is great to be recognized as a Best Places to Work in Illinois for a fifth consecutive year,” said TI-TRUST’s President and CEO Brian Ippensen.  “I’m proud that our employees’ contributions and efforts are recognized to support the clients of TI-TRUST and growth to our organization.  The annual employee survey is a great tool and measurement for our strategic objectives.”

This statewide survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. TI-TRUST is one of only 36 businesses in Illinois in the small company category (15-99 U.S. employees) to receive this honor for 2023.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com.


Brian Ippensen, President
(866) 328-7878

You just read:

TI-Trust, Inc. - 2023 Best Places to Work in Illinois

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more