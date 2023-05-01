TI-Trust, Inc. - 2023 Best Places to Work in Illinois

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Ill., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TI-Trust, Inc. (“TI-TRUST”) is proud to announce that for the fifth year in a row, they have been named as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Suburban Business.



“It is great to be recognized as a Best Places to Work in Illinois for a fifth consecutive year,” said TI-TRUST’s President and CEO Brian Ippensen. “I’m proud that our employees’ contributions and efforts are recognized to support the clients of TI-TRUST and growth to our organization. The annual employee survey is a great tool and measurement for our strategic objectives.”

This statewide survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. TI-TRUST is one of only 36 businesses in Illinois in the small company category (15-99 U.S. employees) to receive this honor for 2023.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com.

Brian Ippensen, President (866) 328-7878