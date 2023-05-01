Green Concrete Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Industry, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Due to rising social awareness of environmentally friendly goods, the global green concrete market is expected to expand over the forecast period of 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Green Concrete Market Size, Share, Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives in-depth analysis of the global green concrete market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, design, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028):
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 9.8%
Due to rising social awareness of environmentally friendly goods, the global green concrete market is expected to expand over the forecast period of 2023-2028. It is likely that changing the preference from synthetic chemicals to eco-friendly goods in the building industry to reduce greenhouse emissions would increase demand growth. The demand for tunnels, highways, bridges, water retention systems, and homes, which are expected to have a positive effect on the green concrete market has been fuelled by rapid industrialisation and urbanisation. As crude oil prices fluctuate, the depletion of oil reserves in the Middle East is likely to fuel the growth of the market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Green concrete is a term given to a form of concrete that has taken additional measures in the design and placement of the mix that is made from eco-friendly concrete waste. Green Concrete ensures a sustainable structure with a low maintenance surface and a long-life cycle, thus minimizing concrete’s environmental impact, e.g., Save electricity, CO2 emissions, wastewater, etc.
On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:
Cement Concrete
Lime Concrete
Others
On the basis of design, the industry is divided into:
Plain Cement Concrete
Reinforced Cement Concrete
Pre-Stressed Cement Concrete
Others
On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:
Commercial
Residential
Infrastructure
Others
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The rising demand for green concrete is expected to be driven by the increasing demand in the construction industry for cost-effective solutions and sustainable construction materials. Green concrete also finds applications in energy-efficient construction infrastructure, so growing demand for green or recycled concrete is further expected to generate higher demand for energy-efficient building projects worldwide. Building projects around the world have risen dramatically over the past few years, according to the World Green Building Council, and demand for green buildings is expected to increase in the next three years. In the emerging process, the green concrete market is currently confined to developed economies; however, growing awareness of the benefits of green concepts in developing countries in the coming years will promote its adoption. Due to the increasing use of green concrete as the building material in this area, the European region dominated the market in terms of revenue.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, MAPEI Inc., LafargeHolcim Ltd., and Flyocrete Green Concrete LLP, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
