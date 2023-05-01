Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Board of “Uzavtosanoat” JSC of Uzbekistan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Board of “Uzavtosanoat” JSC of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Rozukulov.

The head of state first asked Ulugbek Rozukulov to extend his congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on successfully holding the referendum in Uzbekistan. Describing the referendum as an essential step towards the comprehensive development of brotherly Uzbekistan and the strengthening of democracy, the President of Azerbaijan noted that this referendum is also the people`s confidence in the course implemented by the President of Uzbekistan.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined with pleasure that he eye-witnessed ongoing significant development processes in Uzbekistan during his visits to the country. The head of state stressed the importance of the agreements reached during the meetings with Uzbekistan`s President, including the works carried out in automobile production in terms of expanding cooperation.

Thanking for the warm words, Ulugbek Rozukulov conveyed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev`s greetings and best wishes to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked Ulugbek Rozukulov to pass on his greetings to Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Emphasizing that Shavkat Mirziyoyev attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Board of “Uzavtosanoat,” JSC said they always work diligently with Azerbaijani colleagues under the tasks of the presidents.

Ulugbek Rozukulov informed the head of state that he would participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of two production enterprises - welding and paint factories in the Hajigabul Industrial District as part of his visit to Azerbaijan. He noted that being another step towards localization of automobile production in Azerbaijan, both enterprises would contribute to the development of this sector of the industry.