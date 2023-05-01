Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market to Reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2032.

Reports And Data

The global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) market size was USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.11 Billion in 2032.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market reached USD 1.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 5.11 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period. Market growth is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide and the growing demand for accurate and timely diagnoses. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women globally, with an estimated 2.3 million new cases expected to be diagnosed in 2020 alone, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

One of the key drivers for market revenue growth is the widespread adoption of ABUS systems as a reliable screening tool, coupled with the growing recognition of the importance of breast cancer screening. Compared to traditional mammography, ABUS devices offer more comprehensive and precise imaging of breast tissue, particularly in women with dense breast tissue. Studies have shown that the use of ABUS systems enhances cancer detection rates and reduces the occurrence of false-positive results.

Additionally, advancements in 3D imaging technology and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in ABUS systems contribute to revenue growth. 3D imaging provides more detailed and accurate images of breast tissue, improving the accuracy of cancer detection. Furthermore, AI-enabled automated analysis of breast images enhances diagnostic precision while minimizing interpretation time and effort.

Increasing demand for ABUS systems in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers is another factor driving market growth. These technologies are extensively utilized in breast cancer screening programs and the diagnosis of women with abnormal mammograms or clinical breast cancer symptoms.

Supportive government initiatives and reimbursement regulations for breast cancer screening also contribute to market revenue growth. For instance, the Affordable Care Act mandates insurance coverage in the United States for breast cancer screening, including ABUS for women with dense breast tissue.

However, challenges such as the high cost of ABUS systems, limited awareness of the technology, and the presence of alternative breast cancer screening methods could somewhat impede market revenue growth.

The automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market can be segmented based on product type and end-use. In terms of product type, the market is categorized into hand-held devices, automated systems, and other types of ABUS devices. The hand-held devices offer convenience and flexibility, while automated systems provide more advanced features for accurate diagnosis. The other types encompass various ABUS technologies that are not classified under the hand-held or automated categories.

When considering end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other healthcare facilities. ABUS systems are extensively used in hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers for breast cancer screening programs and the diagnosis of women with abnormal mammograms or clinical breast cancer symptoms. The other healthcare facilities may include specialized clinics or research institutions that utilize ABUS systems for breast-related evaluations.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Within North America, the scope covers countries such as the United States and Canada. In Europe, it includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and BENELUX countries. Asia Pacific encompasses China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Latin America covers countries like Brazil, while the Middle East & Africa region includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

These segmented analyses allow for a comprehensive understanding of the ABUS market based on product types, end-use, and regional perspectives. Such insights can be valuable for market players, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in making informed decisions and devising effective strategies.

Strategic development:

GE Healthcare obtained FDA clearance for its Invenia ABUS 2.0 system on October 11, 2018. This advanced ABUS system enhances diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency, leading to improved patient care.

Hologic, Inc. completed the acquisition of SuperSonic Imagine, a French medical imaging company, on July 21, 2020. With this acquisition worth USD 85 million, Hologic aims to expand its ultrasound product offerings, including ABUS, in the market.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH introduced the ACUSON Sequoia ultrasound system on June 22, 2018. This state-of-the-art system incorporates advanced imaging technology and workflow efficiency. It also features Automated Breast Volume Scanner (ABVS) technology, which enhances breast cancer screening capabilities.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation acquired Hitachi's Diagnostic Imaging-related business, including its ABUS products, on July 15, 2021. This strategic acquisition allows Fujifilm to broaden its product portfolio in the medical imaging market, strengthening its presence in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The global ABUS market report includes several prominent companies operating in the industry. These companies play a significant role in the development and growth of the ABUS market. Here are some of the major companies included in the report:

1. General Electric Company: General Electric (GE) is a renowned multinational conglomerate with diverse business segments. GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric, is actively involved in the development and manufacturing of medical devices, including ABUS systems.

2. Siemens Healthcare GmbH: Siemens Healthcare, a division of Siemens AG, is a leading global player in the healthcare industry. Siemens Healthcare GmbH specializes in medical imaging, diagnostics, and healthcare information technology. They offer innovative ABUS systems with advanced imaging technologies.

3. Hitachi, Ltd.: Hitachi is a Japanese multinational conglomerate known for its expertise in various sectors. Hitachi manufactures and supplies a wide range of products, including ABUS systems, to cater to the growing demand for advanced medical imaging solutions.

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Philips is a renowned Dutch technology company with a strong presence in the healthcare industry. Koninklijke Philips N.V. offers a wide portfolio of medical devices and solutions, including ABUS systems, that contribute to improved diagnosis and patient care.

5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation: Fujifilm is a Japanese multinational conglomerate known for its imaging and photography products. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation has expanded its presence in the medical imaging market and offers ABUS systems as part of its comprehensive medical imaging portfolio.

6. SonoCine Inc.: SonoCine Inc. is a leading provider of ABUS systems and related services. They focus on developing advanced ultrasound technologies specifically for breast imaging, offering innovative solutions to improve the accuracy and efficiency of breast cancer screening.

7. Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.: Delphinus Medical Technologies specializes in advanced ultrasound imaging systems, including ABUS. Their unique whole-breast ultrasound technology offers improved imaging capabilities, aiding in the early detection of breast cancer.

8. Hologic, Inc.: Hologic is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women's health. They offer a range of diagnostic solutions, including ABUS systems, for more accurate and efficient breast cancer screening.

9. QT Ultrasound LLC: QT Ultrasound LLC is a leading provider of innovative ABUS systems. They focus on developing advanced technology for breast imaging, offering high-resolution, three-dimensional ultrasound images for improved diagnostic capabilities.

These companies, among others, contribute to the growth and innovation in the ABUS market by developing advanced technologies, expanding product portfolios, and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.

