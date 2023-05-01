Global Biobanks Market to Surge at 9% CAGR, Reaching USD 156.38 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biobanks Market, valued at USD 72 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 156.38 billion by 2032 with a 9% CAGR. Market growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing demand for personalized medication, and a rise in genetic research. Biobanks play a crucial role in storing and providing high-quality biological samples for research purposes. Additionally, they facilitate personalized medicine by supplying researchers with the necessary samples for tailored therapies. The market is further driven by the expanding field of genetics and its impact on disease understanding and management. Biobanks also contribute to drug research and discovery, enabling early-stage target identification and toxicity screening. Despite these positive factors, the market faces challenges such as high costs of establishing and maintaining biobanks, complex regulatory environments, and concerns regarding data privacy and ethical sample usage. Safeguarding privacy and responsible sample collection are paramount, given the increasing reliance on biobanks and the accumulation of personal data.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global biobanks market can be segmented based on type outlook, specimen type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of type outlook, the market can be categorized into population-based, disease-based, and others. Population-based biobanks involve the collection and storage of samples from a specific population group for research purposes. Disease-based biobanks focus on gathering samples from individuals affected by a particular disease or medical condition. The "others" category may include specialized biobanks with unique objectives or collections.

Regarding specimen type outlook, biobanks deal with various types of biological specimens. These include blood products, such as whole blood, plasma, and serum, which are commonly used for genetic and molecular studies. Solid tissues, such as organs, tumors, and biopsy samples, are also stored for research purposes. Cell lines, which are immortalized cells capable of continuous division, are another important specimen type in biobanks. The "others" category may encompass additional specimen types relevant to specific research areas.

In terms of application outlook, biobanks serve different purposes. Research is a primary application, where the stored samples are utilized for various scientific studies, including genetics, epidemiology, and drug discovery. Therapeutic applications involve using the samples for developing personalized treatments or assessing drug efficacy. The "others" category may encompass specialized applications such as forensic research or veterinary studies.

The regional scope of the biobanks market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions have varying levels of biobank infrastructure, research capabilities, and regulatory environments. Key countries within the market include the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX countries, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey.

Overall, the global biobanks market encompasses various segments based on type, specimen type, application, and regional scope. Understanding these segments helps identify the diverse areas of biobanking and the different factors influencing market dynamics across regions and applications.

Strategic development:

Major players in the biobanks market are actively pursuing expansion strategies, product development, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence. Recent strategic developments in the biobanks industry include:

In a significant move on December 8, 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced its acquisition of PPD, Inc., a prominent provider of clinical research services, for a substantial amount of USD 17.4 billion. This strategic acquisition is poised to bolster Thermo Fisher's capabilities in the biopharmaceutical sector, specifically in areas like biobanking, clinical trials, and drug development.

Another notable development took place on June 23, 2021, when Tecan Group acquired Paramit Corporation, a leading provider of contract development and manufacturing services for the medical device and life science markets. This acquisition is expected to enable Tecan to expand its offerings in the medical device domain, including biobanking and sample management solutions.

These recent strategic moves demonstrate the active efforts of key players in the biobanks market to strengthen their foothold and broaden their portfolios through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, enhancing their ability to cater to the evolving needs of the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The biobanks market is characterized by intense competition, driven by the presence of several large and medium-sized players that hold a significant share of the market revenue. These companies are actively implementing various strategies to enhance their market position and stay ahead of the competition.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is one of the major players in the biobanks market. The company has a strong presence in the industry and is involved in strategic initiatives such as acquisitions and partnerships to expand its capabilities and offerings.

Tecan Group Ltd. is another prominent player that operates in the biobanks market. The company focuses on innovation and has been actively involved in product launches and collaborations to strengthen its position in the market.

Qiagen N.V., Hamilton Company, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Brooks Life Sciences, Promega Corporation, and Tecan Trading AG are other notable companies operating in the biobanks market. These companies are engaged in various strategic activities, including research and development, partnerships, and product launches, to drive their growth and maintain a competitive edge.

With the increasing demand for biobanking services and the rising importance of biological samples in research and development, these major players are expected to continue their strategic initiatives to capitalize on market opportunities and meet the evolving needs of customers.

