PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation PBH (the "Company"), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Vancouver time (1:30 p.m. Toronto Time). Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO and Mr. Will Kalutycz, CFO will host the call. A press release outlining the Company's first quarter 2023 results will be issued on the morning of Monday, May 15, 2023. Additionally, an investor presentation that will be referenced on the conference call will be made available on the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

Access to the call may be obtained by calling the operator at (416) 764-8646 / (888) 396-8049 (Conference ID: 59494184) up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those who are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available through to 12:00 a.m. Toronto time on May 29, 2023 at (416) 764-8692 / (877) 674-7070 (passcode: 494184#). Alternatively, a recording of the conference call will be available at the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

