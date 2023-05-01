COEUS Holdings Announces Rebranding to Reflect the Unification of Each Business Unit Into One Entity

The Company Launches New Website, 1COEUS.com, to Showcase Its Consolidated

"Pre-launch Through Relaunch" Service Capabilities

COEUS, a leading healthcare communications, technology, talent, and consulting firm delivering a variety of services and platforms to all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. Following nearly 14 years of both organic growth and acquisitions, all business units have been combined to form one entity: COEUS.

Since the company's inception in 2009, the company sought to build a suite of services capable of providing end-to-end solutions for drug and therapy manufacturers ranging from preapproval, through launch, and eventual loss of exclusivity.

"A little over 13 years ago, we started this company with just one employee. After a series of acquisitions, the hiring of more than 140 people, and the creation of numerous distinct business units all coming online at different times, we felt it was a necessary part of our evolution to consolidate the business units to one entity capable of servicing all clients," stated Marc Hixson, CEO, COEUS. "Our clients have routinely told us that our experts, our strategic vision of what healthcare should be, and our commitment to leveraging — and building — technologies that improve the biotech, pharmaceutical, and payer audiences truly sets COEUS apart. It's time to let the rest of the industry in on it."

Through the rebranding, the company has redesigned its logo, launched an entirely new website (now 1COEUS.com), and reinvented all its marketing collateral to reflect the company's new identity.

As part of the consolidation, COEUS has appointed Jodie McVan to the position of Chief Commercial Officer. In her new role, Jodie will oversee the day-to-day operations, staffing, and the management of existing offerings, as well as drive the creation of new services and products for the consulting and agency business.

"With the combination of end-to-end service offerings for manufacturers, our technology platforms and services for manufacturers and payers alike, and industry leading talent and deep subject matter expertise, COEUS is well-positioned to efficiently deliver world-class service to our clients," stated Jodie McVan, Chief Commercial Officer, COEUS. Visit 1COEUS.com to explore the new website and brand.

About COEUS

Established in 2009, COEUS is a leading healthcare consulting, communications, technology, and talent firm. The company offers clients a variety of services, as well as SaaS technology platforms, for various stakeholders throughout the healthcare ecosystem including all payers and emerging or more established drug manufacturers. Leveraging the deep knowledge and experience of the company's many subject matter experts, COEUS works on all drug types with a particular focus on cell and gene therapies, rare diseases, and oncology. The company also has unique expertise in the creation and management of value-based agreements by leveraging COEBRA™, the company's evidence and outcomes adjudication platform. In its 13-year history, the company has supported the launch of more than 120 pharmaceutical brands and has worked with more than 300 pharma clients including many top global pharmaceutical manufacturers. To learn more about COEUS and the company's offerings, visit 1COEUS.com.

