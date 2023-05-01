Veterinary Electrosurgery Market to Reach USD 923.5 Million by 2032 with a 5.5% CAGR.

Reports And Data

The global veterinary electrosurgery market size was USD 543.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 923.5 Million by 2032.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market to Reach USD 923.5 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures, Technological Advancements, and Growing Pet Ownership

The global veterinary electrosurgery market was valued at USD 543.2 million in 2022, with a projected rapid revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market growth is fueled by the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, advancements in veterinary electrosurgery equipment, and the rising number of pet owners worldwide. Veterinary electrosurgical devices, including electrodes, probes, and coagulators, utilize high-frequency alternating currents for surgical cutting and coagulation. Minimally invasive procedures offer benefits such as reduced discomfort, faster healing, and smaller incisions, driving the adoption of veterinary electrosurgery equipment due to their precision and accuracy. Furthermore, the growing demand for veterinary services and supplies, driven by a rise in pet ownership, contributes to market revenue growth. Technological developments focus on creating more effective, precise, and user-friendly electrosurgery tools, including wireless devices. However, the high cost of veterinary electrosurgery equipment poses a challenge, particularly for small clinics and hospitals in low-income countries. Additionally, the need for qualified personnel to operate these devices can hinder market growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders in animals also contributes to the demand for veterinary electrosurgery equipment, particularly in orthopedic surgeries and tumor removal procedures.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global veterinary electrosurgery market can be segmented based on product type, animal type, application, and region.

In terms of product type, the market includes electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments, and accessories.

The animal type outlook covers both small animals and large animals, addressing the specific needs of each category.

When considering applications, the market encompasses general surgery, gynecological and urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery, and other surgical procedures.

Geographically, the market has a regional scope that includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Specific countries within these regions are also considered, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey.

This segmentation allows for a comprehensive analysis of the veterinary electrosurgery market, enabling a deeper understanding of market dynamics and trends within specific product types, animal types, applications, and geographical regions.

Strategic development:

Zoetis Inc. introduced the Tri-Solfen Plus solution in Australia in 2021. This innovative product offers extended pain relief and effective wound management for various surgical procedures in livestock and companion animals.

Ethicon US, LLC unveiled the ENSEAL X1 Large Jaw Tissue Sealer in 2020. This versatile tool is designed for open and laparoscopic surgeries in both human and veterinary medicine, providing a more efficient and superior method for tissue sealing and cutting.

In 2020, the KLS Martin Group completed the acquisition of Stuckenbrock Medizintechnik GmbH, a reputable German manufacturer of surgical instruments and equipment. This strategic move aimed to expand the KLS Martin Group's product portfolio in the veterinary surgery market, ensuring a wider range of high-quality offerings.

Conmed Corporation launched the Edge Bipolar Arthroscopic RF System in 2020. This cutting-edge product is specifically designed for arthroscopic procedures, offering surgeons a precise and efficient solution for tissue cutting and coagulation during surgeries.

Competitive Landscape:

The global veterinary electrosurgery market is experiencing rapid growth and is expected to continue expanding significantly in the coming years. The market is characterized by intense competition, with several key players striving to capture market share. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global veterinary electrosurgery market include Zoetis Inc., Ethicon US, LLC, DePuy Synthes, Bovie Medical Corporation, American Surgical Company LLC, SurgiVet, EMED Technologies Corporation, Elmed Medical Systems, KLS Martin Group, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, and Conmed Corporation.

To stay competitive and meet the growing demands of the market, these companies are implementing various strategies. This includes engaging in mergers and acquisitions, forming strategic agreements and contracts, as well as investing in research and development to develop and test more effective products. These strategies allow the companies to expand their product portfolios, enhance their market presence, and cater to the evolving needs of veterinarians and pet owners.

By pursuing these strategies, these companies aim to strengthen their positions in the veterinary electrosurgery market, improve their technological capabilities, and offer innovative solutions to meet the demands of veterinarians and pet owners worldwide. As the market continues to grow, these companies play a crucial role in driving advancements in veterinary electrosurgery and contributing to the overall development of the industry.

