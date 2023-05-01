Global Neurostimulation Devices Market to Reach USD 16.97 Billion by 2032.

Reports And Data

The global neurostimulation devices market size was USD 5.65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.97 Billion in 2032.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Poised to Reach USD 16.97 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Neurological Illnesses and Minimally Invasive Surgeries The global market for neurostimulation devices, valued at USD 5.65 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological illnesses, a growing aging population, and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Neurostimulation devices play a vital role in treating various neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, depression, and chronic pain, further contributing to market expansion. The revenue growth of the neurostimulation devices market is also fueled by the escalating incidence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, migraines, and chronic pain.

According to the World Health Organization, around 1 billion individuals worldwide suffer from neurological illnesses, creating a substantial demand for neurostimulation devices. As the prevalence of neurological conditions continues to rise, particularly among the aging population, the demand for these devices is expected to increase, driving market revenue growth. Additionally, the market is propelled by the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, which offer advantages such as reduced discomfort, minimal scarring, and faster recovery times. Neurostimulation devices are frequently utilized in such procedures, enhancing their market potential.

Technological advancements in neurostimulation devices further contribute to revenue growth. Innovations such as rechargeable battery technology have extended battery life and reduced the need for frequent replacements, making these devices more practical and cost-effective. The integration of wireless technology has also improved patient convenience and compliance.

However, challenges exist that could hinder market revenue growth, including the high cost of neurostimulation devices and the lack of reimbursement regulations in certain countries. Additionally, the potential risks associated with these devices, such as infections and equipment failures, may impede market expansion. Despite these challenges, the global neurostimulation devices market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report

[Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2303

Segments Covered in the Report –

The neurostimulation devices market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market includes spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, and others. These different types of neurostimulation devices cater to specific medical needs and conditions.

When it comes to applications, the market is categorized into chronic pain management, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, depression, and others. Neurostimulation devices play a crucial role in managing chronic pain, treating Parkinson's disease symptoms, reducing seizures in epilepsy patients, alleviating symptoms of depression, and addressing various other neurological conditions.

Geographically, the market has a regional scope that covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions represent significant markets for neurostimulation devices, with each region having its own unique characteristics and market dynamics. Within these regions, specific countries are of particular interest, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey.

Understanding the market landscape based on product types, applications, and regional dynamics is crucial for stakeholders in the neurostimulation devices industry. It allows them to identify market opportunities, devise targeted strategies, and make informed decisions to cater to the specific needs and demands of different regions and application segments.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/neurostimulation-devices-market

Strategic development:

On February 1, 2022, Medtronic announced the acquisition of Nalu Medical, a specialized medical device company focused on developing neuromodulation therapies for chronic pain. This strategic acquisition will expand Medtronic's neurostimulation portfolio and enable the company to offer a wider range of therapies to patients suffering from chronic pain.

Abbott Laboratories introduced its new Infinity™ Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system on December 10, 2021. This advanced system provides precise targeting and personalized therapy for patients with Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and other neurological disorders, enhancing the treatment options available to these patients.

In 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Vertiflex, a privately-held medical device company known for developing the Superion® Indirect Decompression System. This acquisition strengthened Boston Scientific's pain management solutions by adding the innovative Superion® system, which benefits patients with lumbar spinal stenosis.

LivaNova PLC obtained FDA approval in 2020 for its VNS Therapy® System, designed to treat patients with refractory epilepsy. This approval was based on a clinical trial that demonstrated the device's efficacy and safety in reducing seizure frequency, providing a new treatment option for patients with epilepsy.

Nevro Corporation launched the Senza® Omnia™ Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) system in 2020. This system offers a personalized and flexible therapy option for chronic pain management, with various waveform options and programming capabilities tailored to meet the individual needs of each patient.

Abbott Laboratories introduced the Proclaim™ XR recharge-free neurostimulation system in 2021. This groundbreaking system provides long-lasting pain relief to patients with chronic pain and is the first of its kind that does not require recharging, offering convenience and improved quality of life.

Medtronic launched the AdaptiveStim™ with RestoreSensor™ neurostimulation system in 2021. This system automatically adjusts stimulation settings based on a patient's activity levels, providing more effective pain relief and longer battery life for individuals with chronic pain.

Boston Scientific Corporation introduced the Precision Spectra™ Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) System in 2020. Designed to alleviate chronic pain, this system delivers electrical impulses to the spinal cord, providing pain relief to patients suffering from long-term pain conditions.

In 2020, LivaNova PLC launched the Pure-Vu® System, a revolutionary device that enhances colonoscopy preparation and improves visualization during the procedure. By utilizing water and suction, the Pure-Vu® System cleans the colon and removes debris, facilitating better visibility for physicians performing colonoscopies.

Competitive Landscape:

The global neurostimulation devices market is characterized by intense competition, primarily driven by key players that range from large multinational corporations to medium-sized enterprises. These prominent companies hold a significant share of the market revenue. To maintain their competitive edge and expand their market presence, these players are implementing various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and continuous research and development efforts to introduce more advanced and effective neurostimulation devices.

Some of the major companies operating in the global neurostimulation devices market include Abbott Laboratories, known for its innovative medical devices and solutions. Medtronic, Inc., a leading medical technology company, is also a key player in the market, offering a wide range of neurostimulation devices. Boston Scientific Corporation, known for its expertise in medical devices and technologies, is actively involved in the development and advancement of neurostimulation solutions.

LivaNova PLC, a global medical technology company, specializes in the development of neuromodulation devices for the treatment of various neurological disorders. Nevro Corporation, another significant player, focuses on providing innovative spinal cord stimulation systems for chronic pain management.

Neuronetics, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., and NeuroMetrix, Inc. are also prominent participants in the global neurostimulation devices market.

These companies are constantly striving to enhance their product offerings, expand their geographical presence, and cater to the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals. Their commitment to technological advancements and improving patient outcomes contributes to the overall growth and competitiveness of the neurostimulation devices market.

Request a customization of the report @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2303

Browse More Reports:

Fluorescein Angiography Market -

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fluorescein-angiography-market

Gastroenterology Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gastroenterology-ambulatory-surgery-center-market

Gene Expression Analysis Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gene-expression-analysis-market

Guidewires Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/guidewires-market

Healthcare Finance Solutions Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-finance-solutions-market

