Raven Showcases New Ag Tech Advancements at Agrishow 2023

New DirecSteer™ automatic steering solution and Augmenta technologies increase leadership in multiple precision ag product categories, building on Raven’s Path to Autonomy

/EIN News/ -- RIBEIRAO PRETO, Brazil, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries is showcasing two new innovative additions to its autonomous precision agriculture portfolio at Agrishow 2023: DirecSteer™ Electric Steering and Augmenta Sense & Act technology. These new developments expand Raven’s product portfolio, enabling the company to become the primary solutions provider of choice for its expanding customer base. The new technologies are proof that Raven is expanding capabilities at all levels of its Path to Autonomy, giving customers more options to automate their equipment.



“To truly advance farming with technology, we meet customers with intuitive solutions that make their lives easier,” said Eric Shuman, Raven General Manager. “Both DirecSteer and Augmenta help Raven accomplish that in new ways. DirecSteer allows us to simplify auto-steering for ag equipment, and integrating the Augmenta tech stack into our portfolio will be key in bringing one of many practical Sense & Act solutions to the market.”

Raven DirecSteer: Simple, Silent and Powerful Electric Steering

DirecSteer is Raven’s latest retrofit automatic steering solution. The off-the-shelf aftermarket solution relieves stress by making autosteer simple, safe and silent — allowing drivers to focus on other important aspects of their operation. DirecSteer’s powerful electric drive packs high torque and silent operation into a cost-competitive, easy-to-install unit for all equipment brands. The aftermarket solution is scalable from sub-meter to sub-inch precision.

DirecSteer expands Raven’s guidance technology leadership and outstanding customer support, serving the tractor OEM market segments in addition to its existing customer base. Raven continues to be the steering solutions provider for OEMs, retailers, and growers around the world.

“With DirecSteer, customers have a more comfortable autosteer experience from purchase through installation to use,” said Frank Dorenkamp, Raven Business Director for Latin America and EMEA. “It’s a valuable addition to any cab.”

Customers who are interested in DirecSteer can contact their Raven representative directly or reach out using the Sales Team Contact Form.

Raven + Augmenta: Integrating to Build Practical Sense & Act Solutions

Raven is also highlighting its recent integration with Augmenta by showcasing its innovative Sense & Act variable rate application concept for spraying and spreading applications. The solution uses a combination of artificial intelligence and camera vision to automatically control application rates and maximize nutrient effectiveness.

The solution’s simple single-sensor roof-mounted setup makes it easy for farmers to install and see instant savings. The Augmenta Sense & Act concept further enhances the benefits of autonomous farming, saving on input costs and reducing negative environmental impact while increasing yields. For example, integrating Augmenta’s perception capabilities with Raven’s industry-leading Hawkeye® 2 Nozzle Control system could minimize herbicide application with high precision, effectively controlling weeds without wasting inputs. The versatile Augmenta system can also be used for nitrogen, pre-harvest desiccant, defoliant, PGR and fungicide applications.

The Augmenta solution is a key integration for Raven as it develops a practical, value-driven solution to serve a growing Sense & Act market. Once fully integrated, the solution will be an easy-to-use, easy-to-install system for customers that will bring savings in all variable rate applications.

Attendees can visit Raven at Agrishow booth #A7a to see both the DirecSteer and the Sense & Act solutions from May 1 – 5, 2023.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Dedicated to advancing farming through technology and innovation, Raven Industries provides innovative, high-value products and systems that help farmers serve the world. For decades, Raven has been committed to maximizing operational efficiencies for growers. Today, its groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in farming — driving tractors down the field, wirelessly connecting the office and the cab, and protecting the environment with controlled outputs. Raven is a subsidiary of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), a world-class equipment and services company specializing in Agriculture and Construction. To learn more, visit https://ravenind.com.

