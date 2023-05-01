ResGreen Hires Exchange Listing LLC to Provide Strategic Consulting for Senior U.S. Stock Exchange Listing

/EIN News/ -- SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI) ResGreen Group International, Inc. (the “Company”), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announces an agreement with Exchange Listing, LLC, to advise on the Company’s listing on a Senior Exchange such as New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or Nasdaq. ResGreen is currently traded on the OTC PINK market under the symbol RGGI. Exchange Listing will also provide a complete analysis of ResGreen’s business objectives and how to align those objectives with the expectations of the U.S. capital markets on a Senior Exchange level.



“Exchange Listing’s extensive experience and success in achieving numerous listings on premier global stock exchanges makes them the right partner for ResGreen,” said Parsh Patel, ResGreen’s CEO. “Its founder and CEO Peter Goldstein is very hands-on and has already impressed us with his deep capital market guidance and outstanding track record.”

Exchange Listing will provide a wide variety of services to ResGreen, including creating a capital market roadmap and financial model, introducing best-in-class service providers, assisting with the SEC filings and managing the Senior Exchange listing process.

“Exchange Listing is proud to partner with a leader in the fast-growing material handling industry,” said Peter Goldstein, founder and CEO of Exchange Listing. “With its outstanding products and knowledge of the automation market, ResGreen is in the perfect position to speed up its growth and increase shareholder value with a listing on one of the world's premier senior stock exchanges.”

ResGreen designs and manufactures Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and industrial IoT devices such as wireless pushbuttons, indicator lights and vision systems. Its BotWay traffic management and monitoring software leads the industry in terms of ease of use and interoperability.

According to Grand View Research, the combined AGV and AMR market was $5.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $17.08 billion in 2030.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Exchange Listing, LLC.

Exchange Listing provides growth companies with cost-eﬀective and eﬃcient direct access to one-stop solutions in the strategic planning and implementation of listing and uplisting on senior exchanges such as the Nasdaq or NYSE. Exchange Listing serves as the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance, and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate clients' listing and capital markets objectives.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, markets and other conditions, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No information in this news release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

