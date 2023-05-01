Alladapt Appoints Louise Peacock as Chief Regulatory Affairs and Quality Officer

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc., a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics to address IgE-mediated food allergy, today announced the appointment of Louise Peacock as Chief Regulatory Affairs and Quality Officer, effective May 1, 2023. Ms. Peacock joins Alladapt with more than three decades of experience in global regulatory affairs, including instrumental contributions to the approval of Palforzia® - the first and only FDA approved oral immunotherapy (OIT) to treat peanut allergy.

“I am delighted to welcome Louise, who brings focused expertise in global regulatory affairs and an impressive track record of securing regulatory approvals for innovative therapeutics over the course of her career,” said Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D., Alladapt’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. “Louise’s expertise in the field of food allergy, coupled with her broad range of skills in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and clinical science, will play a crucial role in shaping our clinical and regulatory strategy. I look forward to working with Louise as we advance our lead product candidate, ADP101, which is a potentially best-in-class OIT, toward Phase 3 clinical development.”

“I was attracted to Alladapt for the tremendous opportunity to work alongside a mission-driven team of experts who are committed to the advancement of an intervention that could revolutionize the food allergy treatment landscape,” said Louise Peacock. “Designed to address both mono and multi-allergy to the nine food groups responsible for the vast majority of significant food allergic reactions globally, ADP101 has the potential to comprehensively address the unmet need in a population of food allergy patients who not only lack approved therapeutic options, but who suffer with a highly burdensome chronic disease.”

Prior to joining Alladapt, Ms. Peacock was Head of Pharma R&D at Nestle Health Science, where she was responsible for global regulatory affairs, program management, pharmacovigilance, biometrics and clinical science for drug products in food allergy, gastrointestinal and metabolic disorder therapeutic areas. Previously, Ms. Peacock served as SVP Global Regulatory Affairs at Aimmune Therapeutics, where she was responsible for activities supporting the development and marketing approvals in the U.S., E.U., U.K. and Switzerland of Palforzia®, an oral immunotherapy product for the treatment of peanut allergy. Ms. Peacock’s earlier career included leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Abbott, Auxilium, Intermune and Circassia.

Ms. Peacock earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacology at King’s College, London and a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of West London.

About Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc. is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics targeting food allergy. ADP101, the company’s lead product candidate, is an investigational oral immunotherapy product candidate representing the nine food groups responsible for the vast majority of significant food allergic reactions globally. The Company recently completed its Harmony Study, a Phase 1/2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ADP101 for the treatment of food allergy in children and adults. It is presently conducting the Encore Study, an open-label extension study for its Harmony study.

Alladapt was co-founded in 2018 by biotechnology entrepreneur, Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D. and allergist, clinician and protein biochemist, Kari Nadeau, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Nadeau currently serves as the Chair of the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard School of Public Health and John Rock Professor of Climate and Population Studies. . Food allergen specific OIT conducted by Dr. Nadeau and other food allergy experts is an approach that has shown consistently promising results through administration of increasing amounts of an allergen to individuals with food allergy to raise the reactive threshold and decrease the severity of allergic responses to the allergenic food. This work, combined with research on disease mechanisms, pathways, and protein structures, led the founders to envision biopharmaceutical interventions capable of addressing food allergy due to a wide-ranging set of foods.

